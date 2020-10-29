Ten new COVID-19 deaths reported by state; 87 Wyomingites have now died from the virus

The Wyoming Department of Health has said it is not uncommon for there to be a gap between a patient’s death and the time the department is notified that they died from the virus. COVID-19 must be listed as a cause of a person’s death for the fatality to count toward the state’s coronavirus total.

The number of deaths announced this week surpass the total of any previous month in Wyoming during the pandemic. Five of the patients whose deaths announced Monday were residents of New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.

Hospitalizations from virus infections have also skyrocketed in recent weeks. The state set a new record Thursday with 109 virus patients hospitalized across Wyoming — 27 at Wyoming Medical Center. Health and government officials have said as cases continue to grow, it's likely more deaths will follow. Officials have also said hospitalization data is a reflection of COVID-19 infections from two weeks ago, as it can take up to 14 days after exposure for someone to exhibit symptoms.

This week marked the first time there were more than 3,000 active confirmed cases in Wyoming. When the month began, that number was just over 1,000 — a record at that time. Thursday, the state surpassed 4,000 total (confirmed and probable) active cases for the first time.