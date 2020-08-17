Ten Sleep names Dane Weaver head football coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane Weaver will take over the Ten Sleep football program for the 2020 season.

Ten Sleep activities director Sarah Novak first confirmed Weaver's hiring Monday in an email.

Weaver takes over a Pioneers program that did not field a team last season because of low numbers. However, Novak said there were nine players expected to be at Monday night's first practice.

Weaver, who teaches social studies in grades 7-12 at Ten Sleep, was the 2019-20 Wyoming Teacher of the Year. He is the Pioneers' fifth coach in the past five years and succeeds Taylen Arnett, who never coached a game for Ten Sleep.

