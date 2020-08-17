You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ten Sleep names Dane Weaver head football coach
View Comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Ten Sleep names Dane Weaver head football coach

{{featured_button_text}}

Dane Weaver will take over the Ten Sleep football program for the 2020 season.

Ten Sleep activities director Sarah Novak first confirmed Weaver's hiring Monday in an email.

Weaver takes over a Pioneers program that did not field a team last season because of low numbers. However, Novak said there were nine players expected to be at Monday night's first practice.

Weaver, who teaches social studies in grades 7-12 at Ten Sleep, was the 2019-20 Wyoming Teacher of the Year. He is the Pioneers' fifth coach in the past five years and succeeds Taylen Arnett, who never coached a game for Ten Sleep.

Ten Sleep logo

Ten Sleep
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold
307 Politics

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold

  • Updated

Wyoming's bid to purchase 5 million combined acres of land on Wyoming's southern tier has been put on hold after its owner, Occidental Petroleum, announced it would be moving forward with another bidder.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News