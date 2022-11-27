Tenants are banding together to address Jackson's housing crisis. Can they fix it?

JACKSON — Clare Stumpf and Kelsey Wotzka sighed and plopped down on the curb. Time for a break.

The pair broke out some cookies and crackers and watched cars putter down Willow Street. It was 3 p.m. on a late October Saturday, and East Jackson was pretty quiet.

Door hangers that said things such as “Shelter JH voter cheat sheet” and “Vote for the community housing SPET measure No. 12” poked out of the women’s coat pockets.

Stumpf and Wotzka had spent the last three hours knocking on doors for Shelter JH, a local housing advocacy group.

The goal was to rally support for a ballot measure — Special Excise Tax No. 12 — that would set aside $20 million in county tax dollars for community housing projects. The general election was just 10 days away.

Their work wasn’t over yet — they still had a few more homes to visit. Squinting at Stumpf’s phone, they plotted a course of action.

“What would make sense would be to walk down Willow,” said Wotzka, her finger hovering over a map on the screen. “And then maybe go after these four? And then maybe these two?”

“Just tell me what to do,” Stumpf joked. “I’m ready to check out mentally.”

***

There’s a saying in Jackson: You either have three houses, or you have three jobs.

The valley is beloved for its world-class recreational opportunities, beautiful views and its charming-yet-cosmopolitan downtown.

That’s made it a top vacation spot for the nation’s wealthy — Teton was the richest county in the nation as of 2019, according to IRS data.

That clientele is both the lifeblood and scourge of Jackson’s economy. While they flush the valley with money, they also gobble up its housing stock. And the town can’t simply build more homes to compensate. Jackson is surrounded by federal lands, which are protected from private development.

That’s sent the local housing market into the stratosphere. As of the second quarter of this year, the average rent for a studio in Jackson was about $2,639 a month, according to data from the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department. By comparison, an average two-bedroom apartment in Casper costs about $1,000 a month, according to data published by rental website Zumper.

Hospitality and tourism workers, teachers, bus drivers, police officers and even doctors can struggle to find places to live there. And when they do, they’re prohibitively expensive.

“At a certain point, housing becomes so scarce that it begins to choke off parts of the economy that are really important, like the hospitality sector, that depend on lower-wage workers to do the support work,” Rob Godby, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming, said.

The community will have to make some difficult, and perhaps unconventional, choices to keep workers afloat, he said.

But even though Jackson’s labor force has the most at stake, it’s underrepresented in the local political scene.

Its town council and the Teton County Commission has historically been dominated by older, wealthier residents. And though Teton County is about 22% percent Hispanic and Latino, its top electeds are overwhelmingly white.

Voter apathy isn’t the problem.

Everyone’s heartbroken, angry, about what’s happening, Stumpf and Wotzka said — about constantly having to hustle just to get by, about having to find a new apartment every six months because of rent hikes, about feeling like a stranger in your own town because so many of your friends had to move away.

“People are fired up,” said Wotzka.

The problem is figuring out how to bring them together.

Jackson’s workforce is highly transient; many people just stick around for a summer or winter.

Those who do work in the valley year-round often commute from outside Teton County, where the rent is cheaper — places like Alpine, Star Valley or even up over the pass to Victor, Idaho. That means they can’t vote in local elections.

Others simply don’t have time for politics. They’re too busy working three jobs, after all.

So how do you organize such an atomized labor force?

That’s what Shelter JH is trying to figure out.

***

Stumpf and Wotzka approached their first target: a home off King Street. It looked quintessentially suburban — a split-level style house with light yellow paint.

“We’re canvassing today to talk to people about voting,” Stumpf called out to a resident in the driveway.

After some brief back-and-forth, Stumpf and Wotzka retreated.

They had asked him if he planned to support measure No. 12, but he didn’t bite.

“He was like, ‘Isn’t that more money out of my pocket?’” Wotzka said.

About 60% of the tax is funded by out-of-state visitors, they had countered. But the resident thought that number sounded fishy, Wotzka said. (The statistic comes from the Teton County website.)

In left-leaning Jackson, where housing is consistently a top voter issue, the community housing proposal might not seem like a hard sell.

But there were four other housing-related measures on the ballot. If passed, they would eat up a whopping $85 million in county tax money.

While Shelter JH supported all of the proposals, No. 12 seemed to be falling behind in the polls.

“What I’ve heard is, people don’t really know what it is,” Wotzka said.

***

Housing is already an all-hands-on-deck situation in Jackson.

The Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department works with developers to get new housing projects off the ground. Its town council has passed plenty of rules (like zoning regulations) to preserve existing stock. There’s an emergency shelter for people with nowhere to go.

But there wasn’t an organization in Jackson dedicated purely to housing advocacy.

Shelter JH was created to fill that void. It holds itself out as grassroots — a group for Jackson workers, by Jackson workers. The idea is that, in exchange for membership fees ($20 annually), they get more direct representation in important housing-related decisions.

Back in 2019, Shelter JH sent leadership to the statehouse to speak against a bill that would have outlawed regulations Jackson had long relied on to preserve its housing stock.

Members get to attend Shelter JH meetings — which, according to its website, sometimes gives them a private audience with policymakers. They can also elect people to the organization’s board. Right now, there are nine board members, including Wotzka.

Most of the board is under 40, and knows firsthand what it’s like to struggle with housing instability. (Wotzka said her rent went up by a third last year.)

The group also serves as an information and resource hub. It keeps its audience apprised of housing opportunities — say, by posting on social media when a deed-restricted workforce rental unit is available.

It also lays out simple, straightforward ways for members to be politically active. Those door hangers Stumpf and Wotzka passed out, for instance, listed all of Shelter JH’s endorsements and explained when and how to vote. In addition to canvassing, it also recruited volunteers for a phone banking campaign.

Earlier this month, Shelter JH hosted an election education event at a local Thai restaurant that’s slated to be demolished to make way for luxury condos. Members got free beer.

These kinds of advocacy organizations already exist for realtors, landlords and local businesses. But despite the fact that even the most rural communities are struggling with rising housing costs and dwindling supply these days, membership-based housing groups for workers and renters are still relatively rare.

The closest equivalent may be tenant unions, which are cropping up in big cities like New York and L.A. They primarily help renters navigate disputes with their landlords.

But while Mountain West states like Colorado, Utah and Idaho all have housing advocacy groups, they don’t look like tenant unions or Shelter JH. They might provide housing education, lobby for policy and help people struggling to find homes, but they’re not membership-based. When they are, their members usually consist of housing industry professionals.

Shelter JH, its leaders argue, is giving the Jackson community the unified voice it’s never had — “a place for people to put their anger,” Wotzka said.

***

East Jackson is where you can find some of the town’s oldest subdivisions, and even today is regarded as a holdout for Jackson’s core community.

There are modest single-family houses — the kind that may have been starter homes once-upon-a-time. There are dingy-but-charming vacation rentals with unpaved driveways, unkempt lawns and porches decorated with animal skulls and antlers. There are mobile homes and campers.

Then there are the newer, more expensive properties.

Take, for example, the enormous cinder block-esque building on the intersection of Kelly Avenue and Vine Street.

It’s still under construction, but will eventually be used to store the art collection of a hedge fund manager who died in 2019, the Jackson Hole News&Guide reported in 2020.

In mid October, someone had vandalized the side of the building with blue spray-paint. “Why does our well-being depend on the philanthropy of the rich??” they wrote in uppercase, scrawling letters.

***

Stumpf and Wotzka started their route at about 1 p.m. It was around 35 degrees outside, and although snow was starting to pile up on the mountains, the slopes weren’t open yet. The perfect time to catch people at home, in other words.

Stumpf’s phone led the way. She had an app designed to help political organizations and campaigns canvas more efficiently.

The app uses public voter data — “all the different kinds of data sources that the man has on you,” in Stumpf’s words — to map out what kinds of voters live where.

With it, Shelter JH was able to put together a list of households that tend to align with their interests, but aren’t reliable voters.

Time was of the essence, and the team wanted to avoid engaging people who could already be counted on to vote one way or the other.

While that cuts down on some of the guesswork of canvassing, the app wasn’t always accurate.

It’s Jackson — people shuffle between housing like a game of musical chairs. You never really know who’s going to answer the door.

The team walked up to their second house, and knocked on the door.

A man in a blue-and-green flannel robe emerged. He was wearing a colorful shirt underneath. It scattered light like the back of a CD.

It was part of his Halloween costume last night, the man said. He was a wizard.

Stumpf asked him about his voting plans.

“We’re gunning really hard for SPET measure 12,” she said.

“That’s the big one?” the man asked. “What’s that do for us?”

“It’s the only housing measure that’s not tied to employment,” Wotzka said. “So it’s really important, because you should be able to quit your job or retire and not lose your house.”

Stumpf pressed some door hangers into his palm.

“Will you give these to your friends?” she asked. “And tell ’em to vote?”

***

Is Shelter JH accomplishing what it set out to do?

Well, the group is still pretty new. It was created in 2016, but struggled to gain momentum for a few years.

“We had eight members when I joined,” said Stumpf. She was hired on as the organization’s coordinator in April 2020. Since then, they’ve also welcomed another staff member, Blanca Moye, who helps serve Jackson’s Spanish-speaking community.

Shelter JH has, no doubt, made a name for itself in Teton County. They’ve successfully advocated for changes to local housing laws, including amending policies that discriminate against tenants based on immigration status, according to its website.

They’ve also forged relationships with local government and other housing organizations in the valley. Stumpf was appointed to a board that advises the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department on housing supply matters, for instance.

And they’re growing. Shelter JH now has roughly 550 members, Stumpf and Wotzka said.

***

Stumpf and Wotzka walked up to a group of gray-brown townhomes on Simpson Avenue.

They caught Dawson Smith — clad in a baseball cap, flannel and fishing boots — adjusting the bike rack on the back of his car.

Smith works in real estate, fundraising and tourism. He was familiar with the ballot measures, he said, and would probably back all the housing proposals.

“You want my housing story?” he asked.

When he first moved to Jackson in 2006, he was envious of the older locals.

“We were always like, ‘Oh man, those folks had moved in in the mid ’90s, they don’t know how good they got it,’” Smith said.

Now he’s one of them. He and his wife bought one of the townhomes in 2014 for $390,000, he said.

A friend of Stumpf’s used to rent another one of the townhomes, but recently got kicked out because the landlord wanted to sell it, she said. Stumpf just saw it listed for $1.19 million.

***

In all, Shelter JH knocked on more than 1,000 doors and called 2,000 voters ahead of the election, according to a Nov. 11 post on its Facebook page. It was able to recruit 35 volunteers to the cause.

The group was pretty happy with the results.

When the big day finally rolled around, all 15 tax proposals on the ballot passed — including No. 12, the community housing measure. It received about 64% approval from voters.

The community also elected five of seven of Shelter JH’s endorsed candidates to positions at the municipal, county and state level.

It’ll take Teton County between eight and nine years to collect the tax money to pay for the 15 measures, according to the county’s website.

***

Back on that late October Saturday, Stumpf and Wotzka canvassed 70 homes by the afternoon’s end, by Stumpf’s estimate. She and Wotzka walked back to their car, which was parked at Phil Baux Park.

Jackson is still a “for now” for many community members, Wotzka said, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. She’s not sure how long she’ll be able to stick around.

“It’s incredible to live out here,” Wotzka said. “It’s just hard. And you have to realize, ‘That’s OK, I’m gonna sacrifice a few years of equity I could have been gaining elsewhere to live here.

“... ‘Cause I want to live here.”

But maybe one day, people won’t have to make that same sacrifice.

They got into the car and drove off.

It was about 4 p.m. Time for a break. They’d be knocking on more doors tomorrow.