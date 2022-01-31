 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TerraPower teams up with Japanese nuclear developers to improve sodium-cooled fast reactors

  Updated
  • 0
Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

Chris Levesque, president and CEO of TerraPower, a company developing and building small nuclear reactors, displays a fuel assembly model on Jan. 13 in Everett, Wash. The 5-foot model is about one-third actual length and would be vertical when in use, rather than horizontal. By cooling the reactor with liquid sodium, a metal that solidifies at well above room temperature, TerraPower says its relatively small, 345-megawatt plant will be safe and less expensive than conventional, water-cooled nuclear plants.

 Elaine Thompson, AP

TerraPower, the nuclear developer planning to build a $4 billion demonstration reactor in southwestern Wyoming, will partner with Japan’s nuclear industry to advance the technology.

The company announced Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding — essentially a nonbinding legal agreement that outlines shared goals — with the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi FBR Systems, “to share data and resources related to the development of advanced sodium fast reactor (SFR) technology.”

TerraPower also plans to work with the Japanese nuclear companies to test some components of its own reactor.

Commercial nuclear reactors running in the U.S. today are cooled using highly pressurized water. TerraPower’s 345-megawatt facility would instead use liquid sodium. While sodium-cooled reactors have been tested domestically, with some success, the last operating prototype was built in the 1960s and decommissioned in 1994.

State leaders announced in 2021 that Kemmerer will serve as the location for Wyoming's first Natrium nuclear reactor.

Japan’s experience with sodium-cooled fast reactors is more recent. JAEA operated its $8.5 billion Monju prototype until 2016, Reuters reported in December, but closed the facility after struggling with accidents and regulatory troubles, as well as increased opposition to nuclear power in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

“As a nuclear innovation company, we value mutual learning with the broader global nuclear community and applying this expertise to ongoing efforts,” Chris Levesque, president and CEO of TerraPower, said in a statement. “We appreciate the expertise that JAEA will bring to our project, and we are confident that our program will help them as they consider advanced reactors in Japan.”

According to TerraPower, the memorandum continues a long history of collaboration on “nuclear energy technology, safety and security” between the two countries.

The U.S. Department of Energy will fund half of TerraPower’s inaugural Natrium plant through its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program.

“This cooperation with TerraPower will contribute to further development of the U.S. — Japan cooperation on sodium cooled fast reactors,” JAEA President Toshio Kodama said in a statement. “We believe that (it) can provide a good opportunity for Japan to advance our SFR technologies toward carbon neutrality.”

Though TerraPower can learn from Japan’s work on sodium-cooled reactors, its Natrium reactor differs from the designs tested in Japan, Levesque said. Among those differences: Natrium isn’t intended to reuse fuel or generate waste that can be weaponized. And it’s meant for commercial use.

