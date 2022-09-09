Terrorist threats thwarted in Saratoga

SARATOGA (WNE) — A suspect was arrested for terrorist threats on Saturday morning in Saratoga.

The suspect had been making threats for several weeks directed at law enforcement and the Saratoga Care Center. Statements had also been made by the suspect that if law enforcement came up to his house, “they’d better bring good ones.”

He also said that if they came into his house, they “wouldn’t like what they found.”

The suspect had also threatened to go to the Saratoga Care Center with the intent to harm. There is a current no trespass order against the suspect barring him from the care center.

Chief Ken Lehr said Friday evening, when Sgt. Tyler Christen was dispatched to the house to confront the suspect about the threats, the suspect wouldn’t answer the door.

Due to the possibility of a trap set for law enforcement, Christen did not try to enter the house using force.

Saturday morning Lehr, accompanied by backup from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, was prepared to apprehend the suspect once he was out of the house. When the suspect exited his house, he entered his vehicle and drove about a block where he was quickly taken into custody by Wyoming Highway Patrol officers.

An incendiary device was discovered inside the house. The Cheyenne Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) unit and Laramie Bomb Squad were on scene to diffuse the device without incident.

The rest of the property was searched and secured. No further incendiary devices were discovered.

However, Lehr did find an irate chicken on a saws-all in a shed. The chicken and his two friends have been placed into foster care.

Lehr said that he believes the suspect intended to lure law enforcement to the door and then throw the explosive device through the cat door under the feet of the officers.