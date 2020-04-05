Test everyone! Follow the example of San Miguel County, Colorado

Until recently, there was no talk about testing people for COVID-19 in the general public without symptoms. But this omission means we fail to know who the carriers are and what proportion of the population carries and can transmit the virus without showing any symptoms. The first public clue to asymptomatic transmission in the U.S. was when four members of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team tested positive for coronavirus. Three had no symptoms; only one fell ill.
This is, of course, a tiny sample. Still, this sample provided important clues. These players are young and in tiptop physical shape. These test results suggest that perhaps three out of four young people who get the virus will become stealth carriers, spreading the virus to others without anyone's awareness. Having a large number of silent carriers in the population is a huge public health danger, especially to older people and those with underlying medical issues.
When the Nets were diagnosed, New York Mayor De Blasio strongly criticized the Nets for testing players who aren't sick. He tweeted that "an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested." He continued, "Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick." While de Blasio was clearly well-meaning, he was dangerously mistaken. Identifying asymptomatic carriers of the disease is, if anything, more important to public health than testing people who are already sick. Carriers need to be isolated to prevent them from infecting others. Less than two weeks later, we learn from the director of the CDC that as many as 25 percent of people infected with coronavirus do not show symptoms.
Looking at the issue of asymptomatic transmission from the patient perspective, a team at the University of Texas, Austin found that more than 10 percent of patients are infected by someone who did not show symptoms. From a public health perspective, it is more important to test people who are not symptomatic than to test people who are already sick. After all, there are currently no coronavirus-specific drugs or treatments -- the medical profession therefore is focusing on alleviating symptoms. The particular disease that caused the symptoms is therefore not relevant to treatment. The current policy that gives priority to testing sick people is misguided. To protect our population, every person residing or visiting here should be tested! The priorities should be on treating the sick and testing the healthy. Healthy carriers can then be quarantined. If we were sure that all carriers and patients sick with the novel coronavirus were in quarantine, many other people could lead normal lives.
The Nets gave us preliminary information about what proportion of healthy young people may be asymptomatic carriers. Even more important, a new development in Colorado promises to give us this kind of information on a population level: The Public Health Department of San Miguel County has partnered with United Biomedical Incorporated to test every county resident free of charge.
The value of knowing who is carrying the virus, sick or not, has begun to be recognized by this very progressive county. County-wide testing will give us important new information about the numbers of coronavirus carriers without symptoms. Even more important, it will tell us who the asymptomatic carriers are and will enable them to be isolated. This same type of universal testing was done in Vo, Italy, a town of 3,000. Because asymptomatic carriers, as well as COVID-19 patients, could be isolated, the disease was completely eradicated from the town in less than 14 days.
Universal testing in San Miguel County has the potential to produce the same results. Findings so far indicate that most people testing positive or borderline in the county have never had any COVID-19 symptoms. County residents who have tested positive but are asymptomatic have been ordered by the local public health department to quarantine for 14 days.
In sharp contrast, under current testing policies in most of the U.S., a huge number of people carrying the coronavirus are unknowingly spreading it to others with whom they may come into contact. Universal testing is desperately needed! The good news is that we can now do that: Besides the test being used in Colorado, the FDA has just given emergency authorization to Abbott Laboratories for a coronavirus test that can tell if a person is infected in as little as five minutes.
Wyoming is the perfect place to try universal testing on a statewide level. It is the only state with no coronavirus deaths; it has among the fewest cases in the U.S. Moreover, it has a small population, so universal testing would be feasible. Because the virus has not spread very far in the state, prevention is still a realistic goal. I encourage Wyoming to be the first state in the nation to mandate universal coronavirus testing on a statewide level. The rewards in saved lives and saved economy will be huge.
Dr. Patricia M. Greenfield is Distinguished Professor of Psychology at UCLA and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Prior op-ed pieces have appeared in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and Miami Herald. She has been a part-time resident of San Miguel County, Colorado, since 1990.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.