Test everyone! Follow the example of San Miguel County, Colorado

Looking at the issue of asymptomatic transmission from the patient perspective, a team at the University of Texas, Austin found that more than 10 percent of patients are infected by someone who did not show symptoms. From a public health perspective, it is more important to test people who are not symptomatic than to test people who are already sick. After all, there are currently no coronavirus-specific drugs or treatments -- the medical profession therefore is focusing on alleviating symptoms. The particular disease that caused the symptoms is therefore not relevant to treatment. The current policy that gives priority to testing sick people is misguided. To protect our population, every person residing or visiting here should be tested! The priorities should be on treating the sick and testing the healthy. Healthy carriers can then be quarantined. If we were sure that all carriers and patients sick with the novel coronavirus were in quarantine, many other people could lead normal lives.