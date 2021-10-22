Teton areas eyed as off-limits to help bighorn sheep population

Better regulating human recreation to prevent disturbance is just one piece of a puzzle being assembled to help the Teton Range’s sheep. Grand Teton National Park and Wyoming Game and Fish are also in the process of eliminating a herd of non-native mountain goats, which have been intensively hunted and culled the past two years.

Both those steps were recommended by a panel of outside bighorn sheep experts who met in Jackson in 2019. Their task was to come up with a game plan to prevent the Teton bighorn herd from winking out after thousands of years of occupation. Functionally, there are two herds in the range that don’t intermingle. The southern herd numbers only about 40 animals, while the northerner herd is nearer 60 sheep strong.

“The goal that we’ve laid out is 100 sheep in the north and 100 sheep in the south,” Courtemanch said. “We feel like if we could get to those numbers we would feel much better about the sustainability of the herd.”