Teton commissioners approve music festival permit
View Comments

Teton commissioners approve music festival permit

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire in the Mountains festival

JACKSON (WNE) — Tacking on one extra noise-focused condition, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved Fire in the Mountains’ special event permit, overturning the county administrator’s original decision.

In a 3-1 vote during the second of two Monday meetings, Commissioners Mark Barron, Luther Propst and Greg Epstein voted in favor of the amended permit. Mark Newcomb voted against it.

Chairwoman Natalia D. Macker was absent.

Organizers can now move forward with preparations for the festival, which will more or less be able to proceed with the mitigation strategies for sound and policing outlined in the appeal that kicked County Administrator Alyssa Watkins’ original denial up to the elected board.

“I’m excited to start the process from here,” festival organizer Jeremy Walker said after commissioners reached their decision. “We’ve been in a bit of a stalemate” — the festival had booked bands for the 2020 season though organizers vowed throughout the hearing not to proceed until they had a permit in hand — “and now we can actually move forward.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News