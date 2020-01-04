Teton commissioners approve music festival permit

JACKSON (WNE) — Tacking on one extra noise-focused condition, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved Fire in the Mountains’ special event permit, overturning the county administrator’s original decision.

In a 3-1 vote during the second of two Monday meetings, Commissioners Mark Barron, Luther Propst and Greg Epstein voted in favor of the amended permit. Mark Newcomb voted against it.

Chairwoman Natalia D. Macker was absent.

Organizers can now move forward with preparations for the festival, which will more or less be able to proceed with the mitigation strategies for sound and policing outlined in the appeal that kicked County Administrator Alyssa Watkins’ original denial up to the elected board.

“I’m excited to start the process from here,” festival organizer Jeremy Walker said after commissioners reached their decision. “We’ve been in a bit of a stalemate” — the festival had booked bands for the 2020 season though organizers vowed throughout the hearing not to proceed until they had a permit in hand — “and now we can actually move forward.”

