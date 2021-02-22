Teton commissioners declare county a ‘hate free zone’

Gingery suggested at the Feb. 1 workshop that the county could also consider a move inspired by the Biden administration and the U.S. Supreme Court. In Bostock v. Clayton County, the court said the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s protection against employment discrimination due to “sex” includes protection against discrimination because of gender identity and sexual orientation.

“An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law,” Trump-appointee Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion supported by six of nine Supreme Court judges.

Gingery said the Biden Administration has accordingly signed an executive order “telling all federal agencies to move toward compliance with the Bostock case.” That, he continued, could involve broadening agencies’ use of the words “sex” and “gender” to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” Gingery suggested Teton County could do something similar.

“It might be something just to work on over the next few months,” Gingery said. “Just to observe how other communities update their employment rules and incorporate some of that.”