Teton commissioners soften stance on elk feeding

Commissioner Mark Barron had concerns about “getting out of our lane on a scientific opinion” that commissioners had “no business in,” and Chairwoman Natalia Macker also supported dialing back the county’s request.

“My general feeling is there’s more detail in here than I am comfortable sending in a letter, without having a more robust discussion with our community,” Macker said.

The more bare-bones letter that Teton County is looking to send the state now is not a sure thing, though Newcomb mentioned he has a “fairly high level of confidence” that the county will engage with the state. It’s set to be discussed again this coming Monday.

Game and Fish’s public review of elk feeding is multi-tiered. At this juncture, the state is seeking comments primarily to determine what the next phase will look like. Friday brings one deadline (see WGFD.wyo.gov), but department spokesman Mark Gocke pointed out that it won’t be the last chance to get involved.

“People can comment beyond Jan. 8, and we’re always going to consider it,” Gocke said. “There’s going to be plenty of opportunities for people to weigh in on what should be done with feedgrounds.”