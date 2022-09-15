Teton company to debut 'Magic Hour,' a winter sports movie

A Teton County sports media company will premiere its latest skiing and snowboarding film on Saturday.

“Magic Hour” is Teton Gravity Research’s 28th annual sports movie. It follows a cohort of 20 athletes as they take some of the most famous mountain peaks in North America.

A trailer for “Magic Hour,” available on the company’s YouTube Channel, shows skiers barreling down treacherous cliffsides, leaving trails of powder behind them.

Several Wyoming peaks are featured in the film, including the Grand, Middle and South Tetons, Buck Mountain and Mount Moran.

Todd Jones began Teton Gravity Research with his brother Steve nearly 30 years ago.

Compared to when they started out, the company has a lot more sophisticated equipment at its disposal, like drones, GoPros and 8K cameras, he said.

“It allows us to deliver a more cinematic experience,” Jones said.

Teton Gravity Research has filmed winter sports across the world. Since the coronavirus pandemic has made international travel more complicated, however, this year’s movie is centered on the U.S. and Canada, Jones said.

The film documents the first-ever descent down the south face of Mount Ethelbert in Canada by skiers Christina Lustenberger, Sam Smoothy and Mark Herbison.

Skiing for film is a lot different from skiing recreationally, said Jake Hopfinger, who skied in some Montana segments featured in the movie. You have to think about what kinds of lighting, snow conditions and terrain will make for the best visuals.

“We ski things that would look good for a camera,” he said.

The athletes are accompanied by a film crew, of course, as well as a safety team.

There’s a lot of research required just to get everyone out there, Jones said — “looking at maps, planning the route up, analyzing and studying the route down.” You also have to make sure the weather and snowpack are stable.

It’s still an extreme sport, however — something no amount of planning can change. The trailer shows one athlete, Griffin Post, taking a spill after miscalculating a jump.

“It’s really hard to judge scale,” he said. “’Is that cliff 20 feet big or 40 feet big?’”

But the athletes and rest of the crew are trained for even the most extreme circumstances, he said.

“Magic Hour” debuts at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at Walk Festival Hall in Teton Village. Tickets, which range from $10 to $100, are available at Teton Gravity Research’s website, tetongravity.com.

Before the showing, Teton Gravity Research is hosting “FarOutFest” in Teton Village, which will include live music, food and drinks and activities.

Money raised by FarOutFest and the screening will go to local youth organization Coombs Outdoors and the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.