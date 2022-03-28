Teton County crackdown on telework effectively disbands COVID-19 response team

JACKSON — After allowing remote work as an exception during the pandemic, Teton County is enforcing a return to in-person work that is already disrupting a key sector of the Teton County Health Department by effectively shutting down the department’s COVID-19 response team, which has worked remotely throughout the pandemic.

Health department staff sent a letter last week to county commissioners explaining that the shift, effective March 25, essentially makes it impossible for them to continue in their positions.

“A policy decision of this significance and made on this time scale places employees in an extremely difficult position, erodes employee morale, and would have implications for the County’s ability to retain several qualified and dedicated employees, an issue it already struggles with,” said the letter signed by seven employees.

County employees were allowed to continue working remotely if they shifted to contractor status, the letter states, but the affected employees called that option “dubious.”

Although the county reportedly offered a $1 an hour pay increase if staff became contractors, the shift would also bring an additional tax burden of 7.65%, effectively resulting in a reduction in pay, staff noted.

The COVID-19 response team was created during the pandemic and as such doesn’t have office space in the county health department building. Many of its members only joined because they could work from the safety and comfort of home.

One of the letter’s signatories, case manager Wendy Baylor, a registered nurse, told the Daily she wouldn’t consider becoming a contractor and will instead resign from case management.

Board of County Commissioners’ Administrator Alyssa Watkins said via email: “I believe the county’s COVID-19 response team has done and will continue to do an exemplary job of managing our local response to the pandemic!”

