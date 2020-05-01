Teton County officials explore contact tracing app

Besides alerting a person if they come into contact with the virus, the app can help them remember everywhere they went in the two weeks before they were diagnosed.

Contact tracing investigations involve interviews with sick patients to determine where they went and who they might have interacted with.

Many people may have trouble remembering every place they went in a two-week period, especially after social distancing orders are lifted and normal life resumes.

Should the county decide to go forward with the app, Teton County’s Health Department would keep data on people for only 30 days before deleting it from its server.

“We’d only be using it for the purposes of figuring out who the contacts are or jogging their memory,” Pond said.

Commissioners expressed concerns about privacy since the app would catalog all location data for a person.

Teton County Chief Deputy Attorney Keith Gingery told the board that the app wouldn’t be any different than using one like Apple Maps or Google Maps, both of which also catalog location data.