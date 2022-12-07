Teton County RSV hospitalizations skyrocket

JACKSON (WNE) — Although a “tripledemic” of virus spread this winter hasn’t yet materialized in Teton County, one of the three viruses of concern has spiked: RSV.

COVID-19, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus saw unseasonable jumps in case numbers across the country in early fall. But locally, up until November, COVID case numbers fell to the lowest they had been all year, and the flu remained relatively mild. RSV, a respiratory illness that mostly affects young children, had zero cases reported in the county as of Oct. 24.

That good news didn’t last long.

“I’ve seen more RSV hospitalizations in the last few weeks than any time in my 13-year career in Jackson,” said Dr. Travis Riddell, a county health officer and local pediatrician.

St. John’s Health is aware of two to seven hospitalizations daily for RSV in recent weeks, compared with one or two daily a year ago.

RSV mostly affects children. The virus tends to look like a common cold. But for babies or children with weakened immune systems, symptoms can be more severe.

Medical experts across the country blame the pandemic for a spike in RSV cases. Most children under 3 have never known a world without COVID, so their immune systems have had far less exposure to germs.

“Over the last few years, COVID protective measures also prevented [the] spread of flu and other respiratory infections, but we’re no longer in that bubble,” according to Sandra Fryhofer, the board chair of the American Medical Association.

While there is not yet a vaccine for RSV, non-pharmaceutical preventative protocols like social distancing, isolating when sick and masking are all methods of limiting the spread of RSV.