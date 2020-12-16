Teton County will consider nondiscrimination measure

With all the secrecy around Gittemeier’s departure, some attendees who spoke at the Dec. 7 meeting asked whether his gender identity had played a role in his dismissal. Some called it a “firing,” though officials have said little about his exit.

Among other claims, commenters pointed to an exchange in which Gittemeier emailed Deputy County Attorney Keith Gingery for advice on advocating for a countywide nondiscrimination ordinance similar to the town of Jackson’s. That ordinance, adopted in 2018, prohibits throughout town discrimination based on “sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.”

Commenters said Gingery did not respond.

However, Gingery did respond to Gittemeier’s first email with advice about drafting a policy specific to the library. Gingery did not respond to the library director’s second email about a countywide measure.

That, combined with the lack of information about Gittemeier’s departure, led some to ask whether his gender identity was a factor.

“The limited information that Jackson’s queer community does have regarding recent occurrences at the library would lead any reasonable person to assume that an injustice has occurred,” Adrian Croke said last week.