Now that another competitor has stepped up to the plate, Teton County GOP Chairman Mary Martin said she doesn't plan to make a bid for the Wyoming Republican Party's top leadership position and will focus instead on her responsibilities as head of her county party.

Martin, who said she had only considered joining the fray to add some competition to the chairman election, is throwing her support behind Converse County rancher Frank Moore in his bid for the post. Moore announced his intention to run for the state GOP's top position last week.

"He's a great conservative, a fabulous collaborator. I think he's a visionary leader," Martin said.

"I think Frank Moore will do an exceptional job."

Given that the state GOP leadership elections are just over a week away, Moore, who served in the state Legislature for two terms in the early 90s, will likely be the only challenger to current Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne.

Though he said he was a delegate to state GOP conventions several times, Moore largely stepped away from politics after serving in the Legislature to focus on his various businesses in the agriculture industry.

A fourth generation Wyoming sheep and cattle rancher, Moore ran his family ranch outside of Douglas for 30 years with his wife Elaine and served in the past as president of the Wyoming Wool Growers Association and the American Sheep Industry Association. He was also vice chairman and chairman of a multi-state lamb marketing cooperative for more than 17 years.

Martin, who was reelected as chairman of the Teton County GOP last month, said she's known Moore for about 40 years and met him for the first time in an agriculture leadership course that focused on how to export Wyoming's agriculture products around the world.

Moore told the Star-Tribune last week that one of his main priorities if elected would be to mend the fractures in the state GOP.

“I think the Republican Party needs to be brought back together. It needs to have some healing,” he said. “I think Frank Eathorne has put in a lot of effort, he’s a good man, but I’m just ready for change.”

A staunch critic of the Biden administration, Moore told the Star-Tribune that he sees "a lot of problems" stemming from federal policies — restrictions on oil drilling and rules favoring electric cars, for instance — and their impact on Wyoming's agriculture and energy industries.

Following President Joe Biden's announcement on Tuesday that he will seek another term in office, Moore said in a statement that Wyoming "cannot afford" another four years with Biden in the oval office. He criticized, among other things, developments in the country's economy and involvement in foreign affairs that have occurred under Biden's watch — the historic inflation and the "disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan," to name a couple.

Changes last month in county GOP makeup are likely less favorable to current state leadership, though it's not clear at this point if those changes are enough to tip the balance in favor of fresh candidates. Moore said, however, that he's optimistic about his chances.

Eathorne is running for a third term as chairman — a move that some said bucks tradition but is allowed within the party's bylaws.

His tenure has overseen what some describe as the most fractured period of the Wyoming Republican Party's recent history. While some have praised Eathorne for his leadership in navigating those divides, others say he's incited unnecessary conflict within the party. There's no denying, however, that the party has grown in dominance under his watch.

Eathorne himself is a controversial figure. A Star-Tribune investigation detailed revelations about the chairman ranging from infidelity to his taking of federal government subsidies. Photos and video appear to show Eathorne on restricted grounds during the Jan. 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol. According to leaked documents, he’s a member of the Oath Keepers, a militant right-wing organization, WyoFile reported.

Current state GOP Vice Chairman David Holland and Secretary Donna Rice both confirmed that they are also running for reelection. They have no competitors so far. Martin said she doesn't plan to run for either of these positions.

"When I look at what's on my plate, I just have too much to do," she said.

The state GOP leadership elections will take place May 6 in the Virginian Lodge in Jackson. The meeting is open to the public.