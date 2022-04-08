Teton Juggler takes flight

JACKSON — When people spot Joe Cronquist from the chair lift, it’s an event. The surprise of spectators is loud, as if they’d seen a bear or a solar eclipse.

“There he is,” they yell. “It’s the Teton Juggler!”

Even while he’s skiing, the daredevil from Anchorage, Alaska — now a micro-cultural mountain celebrity spotted from terrain park to Thunder moguls while juggling three pink clubs — whoops back.

That hype has nourished Cronquist, 28, through his first season, during which he’s not only defined new limits of the novel sport of “skuggling” (ski-juggling) but also built his brand, indistinguishable from his future.

If each passer-by got to look in Cronquists’ large blue eyes and ask him a question, it would likely be simply: Why?

(It could also be, “Does Jackson Hole ski patrol know about this?” To which his answer is yes -- they’ve forged a healthy, trusting relationship.)

But to answer the former, News&Guide spent a day in the natural habitat of the Teton Juggler.

When untangling a motive, the first thing that comes to mind is money.

Cronquist, however, is both an extreme athlete who spends 30 hours a week juggling and an amateur. Or, as he put it, “dirt broke.”

A carpenter by training, he was 23 when he graduated from a five-year professional apprenticeship program in Anchorage, set up with good union jobs for life.

“But I had this inner tension,” he said, “I knew that this next step is going to be a career path where I’m going to be locked in. My dreams that I have, with this spirit of athletics and the freedom of expression, are going to be put in a little bit of jeopardy.”

So in 2017 he started down the Pacific Coast with his girlfriend, Aspen Welker, in a 2003 Ford Econoline cargo van — no itinerary or destination, just an open mind and a slackline.

“I was just backpacking on the side of the road when some homeless guy saw my slackline and he was like, ‘You got to go to this spot,'" he said. "And I went to Arcada (California) and met all the highliners. It’s all random like that.”

When Cronquist got his first taste of highlining — walking a thick tightrope hundreds to thousands of feet above canyons or between mountains — there was no looking down or turning back. The couple kept traveling, and Cronquist kept juggling and slacklining. It’s the hours he’s spent off the mountain, he said, and incremental progress, that have kept him in control and everyone on the mountain injury-free.

“If people could see how much I juggled in the last three years, they’d vomit,” he said.

It was on a winter hike last season, after parking his 20-foot trailer home on a Victor plot, owned by Welker’s father, that the idea of a skuggle routine “overwhelmed” him.

Cronquist worked summer and fall at Cosmic Apple Gardens, waiting for snowfall, before financially cocooning to pursue his newfound dream full time.

It works for now, but lacking sufficient health insurance and a year-round income isn’t exactly comfortable.

“I’m risking it,” he said, “big time.”

If clearly not for fortune, does Cronquist skuggle for fame?

The Teton Juggler is the first to say his relationship to outside attention is complicated.

Though he shuns the idea of sponsors, because working in oil fields in Alaska and driving through clear-cut western forests turned him off “industry” writ large, he admits the support would be validating in a sport where he has neither peers nor compensation.

But he couldn’t speak his mind, he said, clad in Clif Bar or Redbull.

He’s thought about wearing other costumes, like the tights and cape of Robin Hood, a character whose skills he deeply identifies with.

But this extraordinary man would still like to be a relatable guy.

So he wears a practical black uniform and bootstraps his brand through unabashed self-promotion: Instagraming sick GoPro edits, tossing out free ‘Teton Juggler’ stickers, and calling out to chairlifts when he senses riders could be stoked to see him.

His ultimate goal, for financial stability and to share his passion, is creating a camp of “flow arts” based on his youthful “inner fantasy.”

He describes the dream as a community of balance-driven sports like juggling, staff spinning, hula hooping, fans, slacklining, highlining, and a place for self-discovery.

On the last lift up, Cronquist said his wish list for his one-man-show includes LED clubs, a 6-foot-tall unicycle and chain saws. When the cold returns he’ll be in hot pursuit of the backflip-over-fire-pit-with-torches skuggle and, yes, the Corbet’s Couloir skuggle.

For now, it’s the end of skuggle season, but for Cronquist and his future followers, it could be the beginning of a skuggle era.

