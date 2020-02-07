The big ones: Here are the issues to watch for when the Legislature convenes this year

While the critical issue to watch in a budget session is, of course, the budget, the Wyoming Legislature will likely be tackling a number of other big topics throughout their month in Cheyenne.
These, according to a poll of lawmakers and lobbyists conducted by the Star-Tribune, will be the biggest:
Revenue, coal and taxes
In October 2019, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group released economic projections that, over the next decade, outlined a precipitous drop-off in revenues due to an unfriendly outlook for the state’s investments and declining mineral revenues.
As one respondent to our survey put it, utilities “are transitioning away from coal — an industry that has been the underpinning of Wyoming’s tax structure for nearly 40 years — and the market is collapsing much faster than anybody in Wyoming’s leadership predicted. The sudden decline of the coal industry is an unmitigated crisis for thousands of Wyoming workers. It’s a turning point for the communities that have grown up around the coal mines, and whose economies are overly dependent on the fossil fuel industry to provide a constant, stable infusion of cash.”
The Legislature now faces two options: find a way to cut spending further — a difficult ask particularly in areas like government operations and education — or look at new ways to raise revenues.
With the Joint Committee on Revenue punting most of the significant revenue-raising options in the 2019 interim, the Legislature is now considering a cornucopia of small-time revenue raisers. Even the Joint Appropriations Committee, in the final weeks leading into session, began to examine some bills to help bridge various funding gaps in the budget, including a $5 increase to court fees and on hemp production.
Other pieces of legislation, like proposals to implement a toll on Interstate 80 to pay for highway funding or to enact a lodging or corporate income tax, will also be on the table this session. Bills to protect coal-fired power plants and further investments in the minerals industry will be another area to watch.
Medicaid expansion and health care
Lawmakers have repeatedly batted down attempts to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. This year, however, the prospect will be brought up as a committee bill — a sign that this attempt might be more serious.
However, with other pressing health care issues facing the Legislature — including the state’s aging population, prescription drug costs and insurance problems for state employees — it will be interesting to see how much political capital will actually be thrown behind expansion efforts, even as Gov. Mark Gordon has softened his stance against it.
Other areas gaining momentum center on substance abuse and mental health, particularly suicide prevention: one highlight of the interim was the governor lending his support to a $400,000 appropriation for a suicide prevention hotline. Entering the session, numerous lawmakers have expressed the need to address Wyoming’s nation-leading rates of suicide.
You have free articles remaining.
Death penalty repeal
Arguably the most emotional issue debated by state lawmakers last year, death penalty repeal came closer to fruition in 2019 than it ever had before, surviving three agonizing votes in the House of Representatives to reach the Senate, where it was ultimately defeated.
In the interim, however, the bill’s sponsor — Jared Olsen — has been leading an enthusiastic organizing effort to rally support for repeal and, this session, is poised to build on the success he achieved last session. With plenty of sponsors lined up to carry the bill in the House, expect a somewhat easier conversation in the House of Representatives this year, but a similarly challenging one in the Senate.
Education funding
On the campaign trail in 2018, Gordon expressed the belief that there is still room to rein in education spending despite tens of millions of dollars in cuts made several years earlier.
He still believes that — as do a fair constituency of voters in the Legislature. The question now is how far they can go and, if further cuts are to occur, how they will happen. Constitutionally bound to fund the state’s education system, lawmakers have been warned throughout the interim that any new cuts could be problematic.
While Gordon’s recommended budget this year included an increase in the state education budget through an external cost adjustment, he has also floated the potential for shared services between districts or other forms of consolidation among districts. Where the conversation goes in the Legislature this year should be something to watch out for.
Another conversation to watch is a potential vote on Tim Hallinan’s House Joint Resolution 1 — which is a proposed constitutional amendment to shift revenues from the state’s mineral royalties directly to education. This will prove to be a significant test in whether the Legislature is ready to cope with a deficit facing the state’s School Foundation Program.
Economic development
Economic development, as a subject, takes on myriad forms.
It’s about tourism funding as much as it is about small business lending, and hunting and public lands as much as it is about tax policy. What Wyoming has so far lacked, however, is a consistent path forward on how to diversify the state’s economy — a key factor in paying for state services with as few new taxes as possible.
Keep an eye on funding levels for the Department of Tourism — whose budget many lawmakers hope to make self-sufficient in the coming years with mechanisms like a lodging tax — and scrutiny of the Wyoming Business Council, which recently completed a new strategic plan and is now seeking funding.
Others believe it’s time for a new, holistic approach to economic development. While Gov. Matt Mead’s ENDOW efforts laid a path forward, Gordon has asked for a less ambitious, more methodical approach to implementing those plans over the next several years. Others, like Rep. Don Burkhart, R-Rawlins, have been among those in the state stressing the need for a five, 10 and 20-year plan for the state.