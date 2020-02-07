The big ones: Here are the issues to watch for when the Legislature convenes this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Death penalty repeal

Arguably the most emotional issue debated by state lawmakers last year, death penalty repeal came closer to fruition in 2019 than it ever had before, surviving three agonizing votes in the House of Representatives to reach the Senate, where it was ultimately defeated.

In the interim, however, the bill’s sponsor — Jared Olsen — has been leading an enthusiastic organizing effort to rally support for repeal and, this session, is poised to build on the success he achieved last session. With plenty of sponsors lined up to carry the bill in the House, expect a somewhat easier conversation in the House of Representatives this year, but a similarly challenging one in the Senate.

Education funding

On the campaign trail in 2018, Gordon expressed the belief that there is still room to rein in education spending despite tens of millions of dollars in cuts made several years earlier.

He still believes that — as do a fair constituency of voters in the Legislature. The question now is how far they can go and, if further cuts are to occur, how they will happen. Constitutionally bound to fund the state’s education system, lawmakers have been warned throughout the interim that any new cuts could be problematic.