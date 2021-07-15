The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department offers to send staff to businesses to vaccinate employees

“We are at perhaps one of the most critical times of this pandemic. We are definitely seeing a resurgence in Cheyenne,” Steenbergen said. “Some of our health facilities are being stretched harder than we’d like for them to be, we have a lot of people missing work because of sickness, our numbers are definitely going up. So, it is a very important time to focus on this vaccination idea and make sure that your business is safe.” Several businesses have reached out already to the Chamber to let them know they also believe it’s important and that they are working to get their employees vaccinated, Steenbergen said.