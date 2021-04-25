Confusion and misinformation have plagued the past year. Public officials say so. Epidemiologists too.

“I don’t know what to believe,” said Charles Deal, who works at Walmart and has lived in Casper for four years. He’s been nervous with shoppers not coming to the store masked, but he’s reluctant to take a vaccine.

“I’m kind of skeptical on that,” he said, referencing articles he’s read about people dying or becoming ill after receiving their shot.

Federal health authorities have assured the public that no deaths have been linked to the vaccinations. The federal database to record adverse vaccination reactions “has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Still, Deal said he doesn’t know what to trust.

“I’ve talked to my doctor a little bit and even he’s a little skeptical,” Deal said, but added if his doctor recommended the vaccine, he’d take it.

When asked about frustrations with the pandemic, nearly every person interviewed by the Star-Tribune for this story said getting information they trusted was among their biggest challenges.

Faith Stultz, a Natrona County School District parent who is among those advocating that the district’s mask requirement be lifted, told the Star-Tribune health officials have given her contradictory information too.

Her boyfriend contracted COVID-19 in 2020. When he received a positive test, the person who conducted it advised him to take zinc and vitamin C. Some research does show zinc can help with symptoms of the common cold and other coronaviruses, but experts have stressed the substance is not a cure. So the suggestion took Stultz back.

“It is all very misleading,” she said.

Mistrust is not happening in a vacuum in Wyoming. The state is historically among the least trusting of institutions, and it consistently ranks in the top three conservatives states based on national polling, which tends to align with media distrust. In fact, trust of the media is so low in Wyoming the Society of Professional Journalists launched a months-long project in 2019 to examine why. The findings were largely inconclusive.

Enter the COVID-19 pandemic. About 20% of respondents to a Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center poll say COVID-19 is not a major problem. Forty percent say it’s blown out of proportion. Still, nearly 80% say they closely follow news about the pandemic.

But messages have gotten muddled. Wyoming has the most vaccine-hesitant communities in the nation, Natrona County among them, according a recent federal analysis. State and national surveys suggest those reluctant to take a vaccine aren’t entirely resistant, but they want more information about effectiveness and side effects.

Health officials are trying to share information, but skepticism is still high in Wyoming. Some officials say the high rates of vaccine hesitancy here points to a broader challenge: The public doesn’t always trust what experts have to say. While the pandemic has illuminated this distrust, how to solve it remains to be seen.

“The county health department and the state have done a great job of publicizing this, but there has been so much information out there that people start to just hear noise, and they don’t really absorb what they’re hearing,” Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said.

“Unfortunately this health emergency was changed from a focused health emergency to having a political undertone, and that’s been the biggest problem,” Dowell said. “There’s no easy answer.”

Changing opinions

Officials are hoping more direct messaging will help. But research from the University of Wyoming suggests already hesitant Wyomingites are going to be a tough sell.

University of Wyoming economist Linda Thunstrom has been conducting research on how Wyomingites respond to different messaging promoting vaccination. Her team surveyed both a sample of Wyomingites and a sample of the national population for comparison. They then exposed respondents to different promotional strategies for the COVID-19 vaccine, including highlighting the vaccine’s importance for things like personal health, community health and the economy.

They found nationally, individuals responded positively to public health messaging focusing on the importance of a vaccine to individual and community health. The trend doesn’t hold when the same survey is given only to Wyomingites.

“We unfortunately don’t see much of an effect of any of the messages that we tried out on vaccine intentions in Wyoming,” Thunstrom said.

Thunstrom said while the research was telling, it shouldn’t give the impression that trying to promote vaccines is hopeless work in the state. Instead, it highlights the need for direct, person-to-person intervention, she said. She added the survey did not provide the source of information to respondents, and it’s likely an individual would respond differently to local sources than national.

Indeed, Wyomingites are more likely to trust local health officials, the governor and even local news media over national sources including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, according to Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center polling.

But hesitancy toward vaccines is not a new phenomenon in Wyoming. The state ranks in the bottom 10 for flu shot uptake and is in the top half of the U.S. for the percent of K-12 students with a vaccine exemption, according to the CDC.

On top of that, the public’s confidence in most institutions has waned in the last 40 years. Congress, the medical system, public schools, even organized religion have seen steady decreases in public confidence, according to Gallup polls.

And Americans haven’t just lost trust in institutions; they’ve also lost faith in their peers’ ability to make informed choices, according to Pew data.

Acknowledging the broader context around why someone might be reluctant to accept a vaccine or to trust public health messaging might be key to improving that trust, explained University of Wyoming sociologist Jennifer Tabler.

“Just general confidence in an institution I do think makes people more willing to kind of come in,” Tabler said, but added confidence isn’t the only factor.

“I do think dentists likely do a good job,” she said as an example. However, she said, someone may perceive the dentist as inaccessible. “(Maybe) It’s too expensive, I have to go out of my way. It’s not convenient.”

She continued: “Sometimes we interpret like just these basic barriers to care as if people don’t trust the institution, but it’s more complicated than that.”

The cost of medical care may also contribute to hesitation, she explained. While vaccines are free, most medical care is expensive, even more so in Wyoming than most of the country.

“How do you build trust when you don’t know if they’re putting your needs above theirs? And so I do think that cost of care really erodes trust just in general,” she explained.

And health messaging doesn’t often acknowledge those outside concerns. The focus tends to be solely on health benefits without necessarily weighing the other priorities a person might have. Tabler calls this the disconnect between the health world or “the voice of medicine” and life experience.

If someone needs a surgery that would put them out of work for several weeks, they’re likely going to weigh the cost of being out of work against the cost of a prolonged illness. A lack of familiarity with information can also be a barrier.

“Confidence is usually built through familiarity,” Tabler said. “Confidence can then also be that stepping stone to trusting.”

Research bears this out. A Pew survey gauging Americans’ willingness to get a vaccine shows that as confidence in the method improves, so does likely uptake.

One-on-one

How to develop that familiarity and improve confidence seems to be the million-dollar question. The consensus among those interviewed for this story is that person-to-person communication is key.

“A lot of one-on-one between patients and their health care providers will make a big difference. Peer pressure, if you will. Information between friends and families” will help improve uptake, Dowell said.

Renee Griffith, education faculty at Casper College, said the future educators who come through her classroom are taught to build one-on-one relationships with students, which Griffith said helps when dispelling misinformation and developing trust. But her students are also taught to be “critical reviewers” and how to encourage those skills in their future classrooms.

“I feel that is an important skill set that they also need to teach their students how to be critical reviewers, not to just look at whatever information you Google and (what) pops up on your screen when you’re searching,” Griffith explained.

Griffith looks at it like this: Misinformation exists. Social media is going to help it spread, and there’s nothing she can do about it. So preparing the next generation of educators to be discerning and to teach those skills themselves has become a priority.

“You can find information very quickly today. It’s just we have to develop the skill set to be a critical reviewer of that information,” she said.

Dr. Joshua Hansen, a family physician at Sage Primary Care, said he’s seen the spread of misinformation this past year manifest in his office. More people have more questions.

He’s heard a few far-fetched theories dealing with microchips, but most of his patients want to know if the shots are effective and what the side effects will be like.

“In regards to … skepticism and mistrust of medicine, the medical community, medical advice, I’ve definitely seen an increase of that,” Hansen said. “This is understandable when patients hear multiple different threads of advice and data that says something’s effective or not effective from so many sources. They don’t know who or what to trust.”

When COVID-19 emerged in late 2019, it was entirely unknown. As researchers studied the virus, the collective understanding of what it was capable of and how to limit its spread shifted.

The CDC first said masks were only recommended for the ill or vulnerable and that healthy people should not use them, to ensure health care workers had adequate supplies. When more information about how the virus spread made it clear masks were important for all, some governments mandated them. When variants began to spread, epidemiologists suggested people wear two masks for added protection.

Hansen said it’s reasonable for someone to be confused by the evolving recommendations, particularly in an environment where new information is constant and social media can spread false information to millions of people.

His duties as a family physician have shifted more toward education in the past year because of this. His patients want someone to listen to their concerns rather than explain them away. Hansen added that making it clear medicine is a dynamic industry that changes from month to month can help too.

“(Medicine) is a very evolving process we call it an art,” he said, “but I think of it as an evolving science and process of discovery.”

