The COVID-19 vaccines’ long, cold trip to Wyoming

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Will Smith, paramedic and emergency room doctor in Jackson, rolled up his white EMS uniform sleeve and got jabbed with the first of two doses. “I was not expecting it to happen this week,” he said after receiving his CDC vaccination card. He’ll be back for round two in about three weeks.

Relishing the science that made the “amazing” vaccine, Smith cautioned that BNT162b2 is, seemingly like everything else associated with slowing COVID-19, only one tool.

“The vaccine is going to be one part of the process,” he said. “We know at some point it will decrease our risk.”

That’s an important part of this phase of the pandemic, DOH spokeswoman Deti said. “This gives us some hope there’s a path forward and that feels very good,” she said.

However, it will take a while — months — to get most Wyoming residents vaccinated she said.

“It’s going to take some patience,” she said. “For a while longer we do need people to follow our primary recommendations,” she said, including wearing masks, staying apart and washing hands.