The Georgia shooting brought attention to anti-Asian racism. It's nothing new, Heart Mountain leaders say.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian community has faced an increased number of attacks motivated by bigotry and prejudice. Nearly 3,800 such incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups. Nationally, women reported more than double the number of hate incidents compared with men.
On Tuesday night, that violence reached a new point in Georgia, where a 21-year-old white man is charged with killing eight people, including six Asian women.
Hate crimes toward Asian Americans are not new, even in the Equality State. However, people like Dakota Russell, executive director at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, believe learning and talking about the past can prevent future events — like what happened in Georgia — from happening in Wyoming.
"This sort of othering and scapegoating has happened throughout history and throughout Wyoming history as well," Russell said. "You only have to look back to 1885 to see the massacre and destruction of the Chinatown in Rock Springs because there were accusations that these Chinese miners were taking jobs that should've belonged to whites."
Nearly 14,000 Japanese and Japanese Americans were held captive at the Heart Mountain incarceration camp near Powell at one point during World War II.
The camp closed 81 years ago, but now serves as an interpretive center where visitors can learn about the plight of the people confined there and broader issues surrounding race and social justice, according to Russell.
Despite the fact that the Asian population in Wyoming is just 1%, Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, says the greater issue at hand is confronting white supremacy and extremism. It's something the state doesn't talk about enough, according to Yin.
"It is harder because we have such a homogeneous demographic," said Yin, Wyoming's first Chinese American legislator. "I think one focus we don’t see is the (racism against) the Latino communities, and high Latino populations that kind of just stay hidden. And, you know, I want to make sure their voices get heard."
Earlier this week, Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, said during a committee meeting that different view points of slavery needed to be taught to school children and that "slavery was not maybe what it has been painted as in this nation, completely." He said Black Americans are "stuck" in a mindset he called "worse than slavery itself."
"If we don’t stop treating (white supremacy and extremism) with kid gloves, then nothing is going to change," Yin said. "So, for me, we need to treat extremism as what it is: a problem, a sickness in our country, and deal with it. And unless we do that, nothing will change."
The Asian community and other racial groups have long been scapegoats for disease, lack of employment or bad economic times.
However, Aura Newlin, an assistant professor of anthropology and sociology at Northwest College in Powell, says it is easy to trace recent attacks on the Asian community to the words used by former President Donald Trump and other politicians.
"Using words like 'kung flu,' 'Wuhan flu,' 'Chinese virus' and the rise of anti-Asian violence that we've seen in the past year, there's no question it's linked to that kind of rhetoric coming from the very top of our government," said Newlin, who is also the secretary of the board of directors at the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation.
As a fourth-generation Wyomingite, she has documented the racism her Japanese American family faced within the state over the past 100 years.
In response to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, leaders implemented racist policies against Japanese Americans on the West Coast, and as a result, part of Newlin's family became incarcerated at Heart Mountain. The other part of her family, specifically her grandfather, was fired from his job at Union Pacific due to his Japanese ancestry.
Newlin believes that hostility toward Asian Americans, while receiving more attention now, has simmered under the surface for a long time.
In April of 2020, the ACLU called on elected officials to denounce the rise in violence against the Asian community. Police in several major cities saw a sharp uptick in Asian-targeted hate crimes between 2019 and 2020, according to data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. New York City went from three incidents to 27, Los Angeles from seven to 15, and Denver had three incidents in 2020 — the first reported there in six years.
And while police have suggested the motive for the killings may not have been race-related — a sheriff said the accused shooter blamed his "sex addiction," and a sheriff's spokesman told reporters the suspect was having "a really bad day" — Newlin thinks otherwise.
"What's important to realize is that even if the stated intent or even the conscious intent was not about race, it's the result that matters," she said. "And the result is definitely about race. This guy might not have felt that he was targeting people based on their race, but it is implicit in his explanation.
"And the choice of targets is this idea that Asian women have long been exotic, fetishized, sexualized and objectified, and that is part of the process of othering, and that in itself makes them targeted. So the result of the attack is definitely race-related. There are racial ramifications of that attack, even if it was stated that the intent was not about race."
Whether it be against Asian Americans, Black people or the Latino community, racial discrimination issues don't remain frozen in time, according to Russell. For a long time, Americans kept quiet about incarceration camps. It took until the 1980s for the U.S. government to acknowledge Japanese incarceration and redress a racist chapter in its history, he said.
"I think the thing that we have seen over and over is that if you don't deal with these issues, they continue to lay under the surface," Russell said. "It only takes a new crisis to bring them up to the forefront again."
But Heart Mountain still stands today to bring issues like discrimination and social justice to the forefront and is still open for in-person visits and virtual ones.
"At Heart Mountain, what we try and do is talk about it and enter into a dialogue about it so that people understand that this is not the sort of thing that the past is the past," he said. "This is the past that's still affecting us in the present and will be issues that we're wrestling with into the future unless we figure out ways to deal with them."
Newlin believes simple acts like going out to eat at your favorite Asian restaurant are steps in the right direction. If you're interacting with the culture, you're more likely to build a rapport with someone different from you.
"Build friendships and build connections," she said. "Because if we start seeing people as people, then it's really hard just to lump them into one big stereotype category and blame a pandemic on them."
