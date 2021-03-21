The Georgia shooting brought attention to anti-Asian racism. It's nothing new, Heart Mountain leaders say.

"And the choice of targets is this idea that Asian women have long been exotic, fetishized, sexualized and objectified, and that is part of the process of othering, and that in itself makes them targeted. So the result of the attack is definitely race-related. There are racial ramifications of that attack, even if it was stated that the intent was not about race."

Whether it be against Asian Americans, Black people or the Latino community, racial discrimination issues don't remain frozen in time, according to Russell. For a long time, Americans kept quiet about incarceration camps. It took until the 1980s for the U.S. government to acknowledge Japanese incarceration and redress a racist chapter in its history, he said.

"I think the thing that we have seen over and over is that if you don't deal with these issues, they continue to lay under the surface," Russell said. "It only takes a new crisis to bring them up to the forefront again."

But Heart Mountain still stands today to bring issues like discrimination and social justice to the forefront and is still open for in-person visits and virtual ones.