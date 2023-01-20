The Green Comet arrives this weekend. Here's how to see it in Wyoming.

Stargazers, science enthusiasts and any other enjoyers of the night sky: This weekend, your chance to see the Green Comet in Wyoming begins.

The National Weather Service at Riverton has made a short, informational video detailing what the facts of the comet, as well as how and where to see it.

The Green Comet was found on March 2 of last year by astronomers at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California. The comet only passes by Earth once every 50,000 years, NWS Riverton said in the video. (In other words, it's kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing.) Luckily, the the majority of places in the Cowboy State offer uninterrupted views of the night sky.

Though it will be visible until Feb. 12, specific days are better for spotting the comet than others:

Saturday night

Jan. 29-31;

and Feb. 9-11.

If you want to find it Saturday night, than you need to first locate the Big Dipper constellation and then let your eye travel north.

Missed it the first time? No worries. If you're looking at it on Jan. 29, 30 or 31, you need to look near Polaris. To find Polaris, start at the Big Dipper again, then pinpoint its ladle. Look furthest right and up from that -- that's Polaris, the North Star. You can find the comet from there. The 31st is the best day to find it, the video said.

And if you're interested in a pre-Valentine's Day comet-gazing date, you can see it on Feb. 9, 10 or 11 by looking toward Mars.

After Feb. 12, the comet will descend into the Southern Hemisphere.

Looking back on the solar eclipse that stunned Casper Eclipse Viewers Eclipse Eclipse Eclipse Totality Eclipse Eclipse Totality Eclipse Viewers Dogs of the eclipse Eclipse Sunday Eclipse Sunday Northern Dreams Eclipse Day Eclipse Day Eclipse Day Eclipse Day Eclipse Festival Eclipse Festival Eclipse Festival Eclipse Festival Eclipse Festival Eclipse Festival North Platte Eclipse Eclipse Day Eclipse Festival