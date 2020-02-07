The House and the Senate, explained

To the uninitiated, one might not think there’s much difference between the Wyoming Senate and the House of Representatives.

Only 170 feet of space separates the two chambers, which are nearly identical spaces — the same number of breakout rooms, the same seats for members of the public, the same number of restrooms and similar furnishings. Both work with one another in the off months on dozens of joint committees, task forces and working groups, and, in the heat of the legislative session, both debate the same bills and, in many cases, work in lockstep with one another. In fact, many members of the House of Representatives share close ties with their colleagues in the Senate, and they often collaborate with one another.

But for all the commonalities, there are differences that members of the public may not immediately recognize.

The politics are different, for one. Because members of the House have less ground to cover, there are also twice as many of them – 60 in total, to be exact – as there are in the Senate.