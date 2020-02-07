The House and the Senate, explained

To the uninitiated, one might not think there’s much difference between the Wyoming Senate and the House of Representatives.
Only 170 feet of space separates the two chambers, which are nearly identical spaces — the same number of breakout rooms, the same seats for members of the public, the same number of restrooms and similar furnishings. Both work with one another in the off months on dozens of joint committees, task forces and working groups, and, in the heat of the legislative session, both debate the same bills and, in many cases, work in lockstep with one another. In fact, many members of the House of Representatives share close ties with their colleagues in the Senate, and they often collaborate with one another.
But for all the commonalities, there are differences that members of the public may not immediately recognize.
The politics are different, for one. Because members of the House have less ground to cover, there are also twice as many of them – 60 in total, to be exact – as there are in the Senate.
The House of Representatives – with smaller constituencies – is designed to be more responsive to the immediate needs of its districts, so the terms of service are different as well. Serving the smallest districts, members of the House of Representatives face the prospect of reelection every two years. Senators serve terms of four years and, like their counterparts in the U.S. Senate, elections are staggered, meaning more consistency as only half of the Senate travels down the campaign trail in election years.
Those slight differences, as it turns out, can have a sizable impact on the way business is conducted, as political realities come to shape the people who serve and the institutions they occupy in ways that are not always apparent to the untrained observer.
“The dynamics are a little different,” said Rawlins Republican Don Burkhart, a nine-year veteran of the House of Representatives and a former House speaker