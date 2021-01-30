The hug makers: how Cody’s care center made hugs possible again for its residents

“It’s very thin material, because you want to have that healing touch,” Avery said.

The Cody care center follows the Planetree philosophy of care, which is an organization providing consulting and certification in a person-centered care approach.

“We focus on person-centered care, and there’s some components of Planetree, such as healing touch,” Avery explained. “We wanted to make sure it [the hugging booth] had that real feel and you could still feel connected.”

The hugging booth is only a couple weeks old, and they’re still working out the kinks. Avery is going to try a different type of plastic that is more transparent so people can see each other better. They are also going to make it looser at the bottom. This way, when someone in a wheelchair presses up close against the plastic, the footrests don’t tear it.

Even with these imperfections, Avery and Huso said the hugging booth has been a smashing success and offered the residents a much more fulfilling visitation experience.

“I’m so glad to give that back to someone else,” Avery said. “I have two grandmothers in facilities that have a lot of restrictions. I know our team here is just happy to offer something, and our foundation was proud to support this project.”