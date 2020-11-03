 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Latest: Election Day in Wyoming
View Comments
featured

The Latest: Election Day in Wyoming

  • Updated
Early Voting

Early voters line up to vote Oct. 21 at the old Natrona County Courthouse in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Voters around the country are swarming polling places for today's general election. Wyoming residents will make decisions on a U.S. Senate seat, a U.S. House seat, local races and, of course, the presidential election.

Visit Trib.com throughout the day for all of the Casper Star-Tribune's coverage of Election Day. And on this page, we'll provide you with up-to-the-minute information on what's happening around Wyoming.

In light of the election, all our online coverage is free to access through Saturday.

Latest updates:

Six things to watch today

9:25 a.m.

State government reporter Nick Reynolds walks you through six key storylines for today's races in Wyoming, from Trump's presumed margin of victory here to changing demographics in the state's delegation.

Latest stories:

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News