 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The latest: Mullen Fire grows in southern Wyoming
View Comments
top story

The latest: Mullen Fire grows in southern Wyoming

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest has grown to nearly 14,000 acres. We will update this story throughout the day with the latest information on the fire west of Laramie.

Latest updates:

Update

1:50 p.m.

The fire has crossed the 500 Road on the north side, according to an afternoon update from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's InciWeb site. Albany County has evacuated the Lake Creek community, according to the update. The fire is active on the south in the Sheep Creek drainage. It has slowed after coming out of the wilderness.

A mapping flight later Monday will provide updated information about the fire's size.

Other areas already evacuated include: Rambler, Rob Roy, Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore's Gulch, and the 507C cabin grouping.

Mullen Fire map

Photos of fire, surrounding areas

12:50 p.m.

Members of the public Facebook group "Wyoming through The Lens" shared these photos of the Mullen Fire and smoke in the surrounding areas of southern Wyoming:

Mullen Fire photos

+14 
+14 
Mullen Fire
+14 
+14 
Mullen Fire
+14 
+14 
Mullen Fire
+14 
+14 
Mullen Fire
+14 
+14 
Mullen Fire

National Wildfire Coordinating Group update

9:50 a.m.

The fire, now 13,858 acres in size, was 2% contained as of Monday morning, according to an online update from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. Strong and gusty winds have created a high probability for the fire to continue growing, especially to the east and northeast.

Fuel and topographical conditions make it likely the fire could move up Mullen Creek headwaters into Douglas Creek and Middle Fork Little Laramie, according to the group.

Sunday night, the group said the fire had not grown as much as was expected and that the containment near the fire's heel on the west side was a result of ground and aerial operations. 

A Type II Incident Management Team will take over the situation on Tuesday.

Restaurant closing early due to fire

9:01 a.m.

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill in Centennial said it will close early Monday because of the possible need to evacuate. 

Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center updates

7:33 a.m.

Fire nearly doubles in size

Sunday

The fire swelled substantially over the weekend, forcing evacuations in the Rambler, Rob Roy and Keystone areas.

The USDA Forest Service said it was seeking public input on the cause of the fire.

Have a tip or a question? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

 
View Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News