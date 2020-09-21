The latest: Mullen Fire grows in southern Wyoming

9:50 a.m.

The fire, now 13,858 acres in size, was 2% contained as of Monday morning, according to an online update from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. Strong and gusty winds have created a high probability for the fire to continue growing, especially to the east and northeast.

Fuel and topographical conditions make it likely the fire could move up Mullen Creek headwaters into Douglas Creek and Middle Fork Little Laramie, according to the group.

Sunday night, the group said the fire had not grown as much as was expected and that the containment near the fire's heel on the west side was a result of ground and aerial operations.

A Type II Incident Management Team will take over the situation on Tuesday.

Restaurant closing early due to fire

9:01 a.m.

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill in Centennial said it will close early Monday because of the possible need to evacuate.

Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center updates

7:33 a.m.

Fire nearly doubles in size

Sunday