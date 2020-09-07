The Lincoln opens in Cheyenne as live concert venue

Old and new

The Lincoln’s sound system and lighting system are state of the art, Soules said.

“We have, in my opinion — you know and I’ve been doing a lot of production work throughout the state and the Front Range — we probably have one of the best sound systems in the state, if not the Front Range,” he said. “I personally designed and specked out the lighting system. It’s unlike anything Wyoming has. It’s absolutely amazing.”

The equipment combines with the acoustics of the original building, Jelinek said.

“I mean, it was it was built as a live theater, which meant an actor on the stage would have had to thrown their voice from the stage to the back row of the balcony,” he said. “So, you know, you put a great sound system in there, I mean, the shape and the layout of the room is designed for sound.”

The building was turned into a full-time movie theater in the 1980s and movies played there until 2018. A 1952 remodel changed much of the original building, but glimpses further into the past remain, like the original seats from the 1928 theater in the upper balcony, Jelinek said. Dressing room mirrors are dated 1927 from the original theater with updated lighting.