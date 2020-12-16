The owner of a Wyoming coal power plant is weighing whether to close it in 2033

Tri-State's most recent plan could leave the surrounding communities dependent on the operation of the Laramie River Station in a state of great uncertainty. Coal-fired power plants with multiple owners, like ColStrip in Montana, have often faced years of rancorous and complex retirement discussions.

The Laramie River Station also accepts coal from surface mines near Gillette. A retired coal unit would also mean less demand for the state's coal mined in the Powder River Basin.

Conditions could also still change between now and 2033. The utility will file two additional resource plans between now and the end of the decade, according to Stutz.

Yet, the December plan presents a markedly different outcome for Wyoming then what the company planned earlier this year. In January, it announced a new renewable energy plan. Tri-State would retire Craig State and Colowyo Mine located in northwest Colorado within the next decade. They would build several new solar and wind projects in Colorado and New Mexico, and also invest in battery storage. But the energy overhaul notably did not include any retirement of the Wyoming-based coal unit.

To Rob Godby, an associate professor of economics at the University of Wyoming, the state should be taking Tri-State's optimal plan outlined in its resource plan seriously.