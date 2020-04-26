The shaking signal of far-away earthquakes at Yellowstone

Borehole strainmeters, typically installed slightly below the borehole seismometers, measure small changes in the borehole shape and are incredibly sensitive. They can measure a change in the 4-inch diameter of the borehole to less than the width of a single helium atom! When seismic waves pass through, these sensors measure any push, pull or shear. Similar to the borehole seismometers, the earthquakes are recorded loud and clear as the seismic waves temporarily change the shape of the borehole in very small ways.

All of this means that there are a lot of earthquakes recorded at Yellowstone, including ones that happen quite far away, if they are strong enough, because seismic waves from large earthquakes travel around and through the planet! But this doesn't mean that these earthquakes will have any effect on Yellowstone. Wherever you are reading this, whether in Florida or Minnesota or the Netherlands, a seismometer or strainmeter will record a magnitude 8 earthquake on the other side of the world, even though you won't be able to feel it. The shaking is just too small; it takes really sensitive instruments to record the passing of the seismic waves when the earthquake is so distant. (In fact, some seismometers are so sensitive that they can't measure earthquakes that happen too close by because the recordings are literally off the charts!)