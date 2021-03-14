The storm now battering Wyoming is already a record breaker

A record-breaking snow storm battered Wyoming over the weekend, dropping more than two feet of snow in parts of the state, closing highways and forcing businesses to close.
The storm moved into Wyoming on Saturday afternoon, bringing with it heavy snow and high winds. By Saturday evening, it had forced the closure of most of Interstate 80 and all of Interstate 25. Neither highway was expected to reopen before Monday.
As the storm progressed, most of the highways in the east and southern parts of the state closed as well. By Sunday morning, all of the highways leaving both Casper and Cheyenne -- the state's two largest cities -- had shut down. Officials in both communities, as well as many other towns, urged people to stay home due to the dangerous conditions.
"With the current snow and wind conditions, our crews are only able to keep the thoroughfares, known as arterials, plowed,” said Casper Streets Manager Shad Rodgers in a statement.
In Cheyenne, nearly 26 inches of snow had fallen as of noon Sunday. That broke the previous record for two-day snow totals for Wyoming's capital city, set in 1979, according to the Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service.
🔴 BREAKING: As of the 12pm snow observation at NWS Cheyenne, our cumulative storm snowfall total is now 25.8".— NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) March 14, 2021
This breaks the previous 2-day total record of 25.2" from 1979 (Nov. 20-21). #WYwx
Drifts as high as 5 feet were reported in both Laramie and Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported. Cheyenne officials advised residents to shelter in place.
"Many, if not all, roads in Laramie County are impassible right now," the Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. "Please do not try to go out unless absolutely necessary."
The unusually powerful winter storm knocked out power to thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers, the company reported.
“This is shaping up to be a severe winter event, even by Wyoming standards,” Curt Mansfield, vice president of Operations for Rocky Mountain Power, said in a statement Sunday. “We understand how difficult it is for customers to be without power in these conditions, and we will work steadily throughout the event to restore customers to service. Heavy snow and drifting conditions from wind is expected to make travel and repair work increasingly difficult today. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work through this storm.”
At one point overnight Saturday, power was interrupted to nearly 2,600 customers in Casper and Glenrock, Rocky Mountain Power said in a press release. Service was restored to many by 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
WHP Troopers continue to answer calls for service for motorists stranded within this storm in southeast Wyoming.— Wyoming Highway Patrol (@WYHighwayPatrol) March 14, 2021
Please stay home and off the roadways. Many roads are impassable, causing dangerous conditions for crews to assist you if you become stranded. pic.twitter.com/8K4euOQ3J1
At one point Saturday night, 2,800 customers in Lander were without power, but crews fixed the outage shortly after midnight Sunday, Rocky Mountain Power reported.
“We expect service interruptions to continue as the storm progresses,” Mansfield said. “Working conditions are difficult, with heavy snow, wind, and multiple road closures. All available crews in Lander and Casper are at work, with relief crews available from Douglas and Rock Springs."
Natrona County schools, along with the University of Wyoming and Casper College, announced Sunday they would close Monday due to the storm. The timing of the announcement was unusual and highlighted the historic nature of the storm. Often, school officials don't announce a closure until the morning of classes.
"Based on careful examination of current transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous blizzard-like conditions, NCSD Schools and District Offices will be closed tomorrow, March 15th, 2021," the district wrote in announcement.
School buildings and district facilities will both be closed. Buses will not run and activities have been canceled.
District officials met with members of Natrona County Emergency Management prior to making the announcement.
Businesses and organizations throughout the Casper area closed Sunday, from big box stores like Sam's Club to nonprofits such as the YMCA of Natrona County.