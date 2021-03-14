The storm now battering Wyoming is already a record breaker

A record-breaking snow storm battered Wyoming over the weekend, dropping more than two feet of snow in parts of the state, closing highways and forcing businesses to close.

The storm moved into Wyoming on Saturday afternoon, bringing with it heavy snow and high winds. By Saturday evening, it had forced the closure of most of Interstate 80 and all of Interstate 25. Neither highway was expected to reopen before Monday.

As the storm progressed, most of the highways in the east and southern parts of the state closed as well. By Sunday morning, all of the highways leaving both Casper and Cheyenne -- the state's two largest cities -- had shut down. Officials in both communities, as well as many other towns, urged people to stay home due to the dangerous conditions.

"With the current snow and wind conditions, our crews are only able to keep the thoroughfares, known as arterials, plowed,” said Casper Streets Manager Shad Rodgers in a statement.

In Cheyenne, nearly 26 inches of snow had fallen as of noon Sunday. That broke the previous record for two-day snow totals for Wyoming's capital city, set in 1979, according to the Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service.