The Supreme Court offered a temporary reprieve for hundreds of young immigrants in Wyoming

But Ana is keeping her eyes on the future. She hopes to become a nurse and is going back to school in the fall.

“I want to give a better future for me and my daughters,” she said. “I’m grateful for what I have. If it wasn’t for DACA, I wouldn’t be able to work. But I do feel like we have been here for most of our lives, we don’t know anything but the U.S. We feel safer when we know they are not going to take it away.”

Just futures

Sandra arrived with her family in Gillette when she 8 years old and entered the school system as a third-grader. Her family had initially migrated from Mexico to California, before settling in Wyoming.

“My parents were very, very optimistic when they came to the U.S.,” Sandra recalled. “They really believed and trusted in the democracy.”

Though her status as a DACA recipient allowed her to enroll in a university and stay in the U.S. without immediate fear of deportation, Sandra doesn’t see DACA as a permanent solution.