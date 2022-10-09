The years roll by: man celebrates 60 years of bowling in Buffalo

BUFFALO — Denny Hougard, as usual, was the first bowler to arrive at the Buffalo Bowl on Cedar Street for men’s league night this past Thursday. At the door, he slipped off his outdoor shoes and walked toward the building’s lockers to find his bowling shoes — a well-worn gold and navy blue pair adorned with the print of bowling pins on the left toe.

After putting on his shoes, Hougard sat down at one of the high-top tables just inside the door and pulled out a deck of cards. There, he shuffled and watched as a slow trickle of his league mates began to enter the bowling alley.

While the start to the night was just as it has been for years for 83-year-old Hougard, it was anything but a typical night. That’s because the league night on Sept. 29 was actually a celebration of Hougard and his 60 consecutive years of bowling in Buffalo.

Bowling alley owner Shelley Armstrong described Hougard as a quiet man who wouldn’t want the attention and said the party was planned in secret so he wouldn’t know about it until he arrived at the bowling alley and saw a plaque with his face on it.

In an interview with the Bulletin, Hougard said he’d rather be bowling, and soon he was. With one bounce of the ball down lane No. 1, and the crack of the last remaining pin hitting the hardwood floor, Hougard’s night got off to a solid start, when the computer overhead showed a slash on his scoresheet — the bowling symbol for a hard-earned spare.

While the score was computed for Hougard that day, it wasn’t that way when he first started bowling in Buffalo six decades ago, he said, when the bowlers had to compute their scores by hand.

And the bowling alley in Buffalo was smaller, believe it or not, than its current state of six lanes, lockers and a small seating area.

“It’s all been rearranged in here,” Hougard said, pointing to the current seating arrangement. “That’s about the only changes really.”

Hougard said he began bowling in Buffalo when a coworker brought him from the offices of the Wyoming Department of Transportation across the street.

Hougard returned to the bowling alley over the next several years with those co-workers, but it was the people at Buffalo Bowl who kept him coming back — in particular the owner at the time, Fred Kostenbauer.

“I enjoyed bowling really well, and Fred Kostenbauer really helped me,” he said. “I’d just get up there and throw the ball. He’d say, ‘Now let’s get that thing down so you throw the same place each time.’ He’d set a towel out in the alley, and he said, ‘Now, you roll the ball over that towel,’ and I just progressively got better at bowling.”

Over the years, Hougard has seen a number of people in charge of the bowling alley. That includes Fred and Carma Kostenbauer, Ron and Bonnie Kostenbauer, Bart and Marilyn Green and the current owners, Zach and Shelley Armstrong. While those people have been important as operators of the bowling alley for many years, they’ve been especially important to Hougard because they served as his frequent bowling partners.

For example, Hougard said, he bowled doubles with Fred at a city bowling tournament, a contest he started with 10 straight strikes — something he called the highlight of his bowling career.

And while bowling with Bart Green at the state bowling tournament in Gillette, Hougard watched Green bowl a spare in the first frame and bowl strikes in every remaining frame.

“That was pretty interesting,” Hougard said. “Due to his 290 game, we did place in doubles that year.”

While Hougard’s six decades of consecutive bowling in Buffalo is impressive, it falls just short of his 62-year marriage to his wife, Karen. From that marriage, the couple had three children, and Hougard said his youngest son, Scott, followed in his bowling footsteps.

“We’d have a father-son tournament and we’d go up there and bowl it together,” Hougard said. “But my daughter and older son, they didn’t get into bowling too much, but my youngest one did.”

With all the years of bowling in Buffalo with his family and his league mates under his belt — and a career-best score of 290 out of 300 — Hougard said the most important thing for him has been the camaraderie at the alley and the friendships he’s made.

“Oh, I met a lot of friends, good friends, and bowled with them and against them and always enjoyed it and had fun doing it every week,” he said.