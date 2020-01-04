Therapy dog changes attitudes at Gillette school

At Thunder Basin, there may be no other tension like finals week. So, Ruby spent more than three days in school. When her toddler gate is up in the classroom doorway, Ruby is in the building. Teachers and students will seek her out.

She has her blanket, pillow and a stuffed bunny toy with her on her dog bed, which she’ll rearrange for her own comfort before laying down to catch a few Zs between visits from students and teachers needing a break. Then there are the passing periods, where she is a center of attention.

One of the signs displayed in the classroom reads "$5 fine for whining." But Ruby only seems to whine, quietly, if she knows someone needs her calming presence and she can’t get to them.

The teen years are often filled with emotions, disappointments and more feelings than some can struggle with or don’t know how to deal with. Even teachers call out to Ruby for comfort. They also find they need their “Ruby time,” Singhas said.

Both Singhas and TBHS Instructional Facilitator Jen Clark have been amazed at Ruby’s effect at the school.