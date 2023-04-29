A Thermopolis police officer was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, the police department reported via Facebook late Friday night.
Sgt. Mike Mascorro is in stable condition at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, according to the department, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Law enforcement responded to an incident around 12:30 p.m. Friday on Canyon Hills Road, which is on the south end of the town. "... Mascorro was struck by gunfire and immediately transported to Hot Springs Health, he was later airlifted to Banner-Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wyoming," the department said in the Friday night post.
The extent of Mascorro's injuries are unknown. Police did not say who shot the officer or whether he fired back. The department's post did not include details on what led up to the shooting.
The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and more information will be release as it becomes available.
Later Friday, multiple law enforcement agencies posted messages on Facebook offering thoughts and prayers to the Thermopolis Police Department and law enforcement families.
The Thermopolis Police Department thanked the community for the support it received and directed those interested in making donations for the Mascorro family to make them at Pinnacle Bank.
