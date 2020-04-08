Think your work is ‘essential’ during a pandemic? Think again

In a press conference Friday, Gordon said Wyoming isn’t ready to impose a stay-at-home order the way so many other states have. Listing of, and exemptions for, critical workers “would be designated in a future order,” MacKay told WyoFile on Friday. “Nobody is issuing an order today.”

At his press conference Friday, Gordon leafed through letters from various organizations asking him to list their trade as a critical business, tossing them aside.

“What we did was we said ‘stay home, wash your hands, maintain social distancing, don’t go to the store unless you have to…’” Gordon said, clearly frustrated by state and national criticism for not having issued an official order. “That is essentially what a stay-home order is.”

The Wyoming Medical Society asked the governor to issue a stronger order and he has for now declined.

“We appreciate the previous actions you and the State Public Health Officer have taken in response to this crisis, and understand the intricate and sensitive policy issues at play during this critical time,” the March 26 letter from Wyoming Medical Society president Dr. David Wheeler read. “However, we now believe that a statewide ‘shelter-in-place’ order is the only way to curb the exponential spread of COVID-19 in Wyoming.”