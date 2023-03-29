Yellowstone National Park was shaken Wednesday morning by a series of earthquakes ranging from 2.5 to 3.7 magnitude, the United States Geological Survey shows.
Thirteen earthquakes were recorded during a three hour, 30-minute time period -- the first quake started around 5 a.m. and the last one struck at about 8:30 a.m.
Only one person reported feeling some light shaking during the strongest of the bunch, which was a 3.7 magnitude in Yellowstone Lake; this was the final shake, which happened at 8:24 a.m.
Yellowstone Lake is the largest high-elevation freshwater lake in the United States, spread across 136 square miles.
Diane Renkin, NPS
All of the 13 earthquakes happened around the same spot, which was approximately 35 miles south-southeast of Mammoth, the survey shows. This is where Yellowstone Lake is located, which is the largest body of water inside the national park.
The first earthquake was a 2.7 magnitude, the survey shows. It happened at 5:11 a.m.
No other reports of shaking or damage were made regarding the other 12 incidents.
An earthquake with a magnitude between three and four is often felt by people, but rarely causes any damage.
Information about all of Wyoming’s recorded earthquakes can be found on the USGS
website.
