Yellowstone National Park was shaken Wednesday morning by a series of earthquakes ranging from 2.5 to 3.7 magnitude, the United States Geological Survey shows.

Thirteen earthquakes were recorded during a three hour, 30-minute time period -- the first quake started around 5 a.m. and the last one struck at about 8:30 a.m.

Only one person reported feeling some light shaking during the strongest of the bunch, which was a 3.7 magnitude in Yellowstone Lake; this was the final shake, which happened at 8:24 a.m.

All of the 13 earthquakes happened around the same spot, which was approximately 35 miles south-southeast of Mammoth, the survey shows. This is where Yellowstone Lake is located, which is the largest body of water inside the national park.

The first earthquake was a 2.7 magnitude, the survey shows. It happened at 5:11 a.m.

No other reports of shaking or damage were made regarding the other 12 incidents.

An earthquake with a magnitude between three and four is often felt by people, but rarely causes any damage.

Information about all of Wyoming’s recorded earthquakes can be found on the USGS website.

