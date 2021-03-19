Thirty-five test positive for COVID-19 at Wyoming Honor Farm

Thirty-five people incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of surveillance testing, according to the Department of Corrections.
The 35 positives at the Wyoming Honor Farm represent roughly 17% of its inmate population, according to the most recent count available.
Two weeks ago, the Department of Corrections' weekly COVID-19 update showed only one case at the honor farm. A week ago, that number had risen to seven.
The honor farm is a minimum-custody facility.
Meanwhile, three inmates and one staff member tested positive at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, according to the latest COVID-19 update.
The department has confirmed two inmate deaths from the coronavirus to date.
