Thirty-five test positive for COVID-19 at Wyoming Honor Farm
breaking top story

Honor Farm

The Wyoming Honor Farm pictured Sept. 8, 2017 in Riverton.

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

Thirty-five people incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of surveillance testing, according to the Department of Corrections.

The 35 positives at the Wyoming Honor Farm represent roughly 17% of its inmate population, according to the most recent count available.

Two weeks ago, the Department of Corrections' weekly COVID-19 update showed only one case at the honor farm. A week ago, that number had risen to seven.

The honor farm is a minimum-custody facility.

Meanwhile, three inmates and one staff member tested positive at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, according to the latest COVID-19 update.

The department has confirmed two inmate deaths from the coronavirus to date.

