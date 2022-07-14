Thirty-two laid off at Sinclair refinery, 55 more jobs to be cut in September

The Sinclair oil refinery is laying off 87 employees.

Thirty-two workers at the southern Wyoming refinery, one of the largest in the region, have already been laid off. Another 55 were notified they’d be let go at the end of September.

The cuts come just months after the refinery’s parent company, Sinclair Oil Corp., was sold in March.

The plant’s new owner, HF Sinclair Corp., hasn’t said much about why it decided to do layoffs ⁠— just that they were prompted by the sale.

“As a result of the recent acquisition, we are aligning our facilities to reflect best practices for operational excellence,” HF Sinclair Director of Corporate Communications Corinn Smith said in a Thursday statement.

Wyoming’s Department of Workforce Services is stepping in to help workers let go from the Sinclair facility, said Kari Eakins, an administrator for the agency.

Staff members from the agency will be going to Sinclair to assist workers with applying for unemployment benefits, connect them with job training and other educational opportunities and give them pointers on where to look for new jobs. Workforce Services is planning to send staff out to Sinclair next week to help laid off workers through that process in person, Eakins said.

While staff cuts are common in company buyouts, the transition is expected to be difficult for the refinery’s surrounding community: the eponymous town of Sinclair, which has a population of roughly 400. The refinery is the town’s main employer.

Workforce Services’s satellite office in Rawlins will be hosting two small job fairs on July 25 and Aug. 11.

The first job fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Rawlins Old Depot, located at 400 W. Front Street. Booth space for employers is limited, Eakins said. Businesses interested in reserving a spot at the job fair can call Rawlins Workforce Services at 307-324-3485.

The office is planning to host another, larger job fair in early September, Eakins said in the email.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services was notified by HF Sinclair on Monday that about 20 people were laid off at the plant, Eakins said.

Workforce Services was told around 90-100 more workers would be cut the following September.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s office learned of the cuts Tuesday, said Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s director of communications.

“I am troubled to learn of the HollyFrontier Sinclair refinery layoffs,” Gordon said in a statement first given to Bigfoot 99, the Carbon County radio station that broke the news of the layoffs. “My greatest immediate concern is with the displaced workers and the economic impact on the communities of Rawlins and Sinclair. My administration stands by to mobilize resources to assist the workers and their families, as well as the surrounding communities.”

On Twitter Thursday afternoon, Rep. Liz Cheney called the layoffs “devastating.”

“My office will work w/ the Governor’s office as well as these communities & individuals to ensure we do everything possible to assist those affected,” Cheney wrote in the tweet.

Others in the Rawlins area also took to social media to offer support. Rawlins Chiropractic said it is partnering with the local St. Vincent de Paul food pantry to collect food, toiletries and baby items for families affected by the layoffs. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse said employees who’d been laid off can come get a free meal and drink with their Sinclair IDs through the end of the month.

Sinclair Oil Corp. was bought alongside its trucking company Sinclair Transportation Co. by HollyFrontier Corp. and Holly Energy Partners LP. The purchase was valued at $1.8 billion, according to trade publication Convenience Store News.

As part of that deal, HollyFrontier and Holly Energy Partners created HF Sinclair Corp. to act as their new umbrella company.

The Sinclair refinery, located just east of Rawlins, produces about 85,000 barrels of oil a day, according to its website. HF Sinclair also operates refineries in Casper and Cheyenne, as well as in Kansas, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Washington.

The Sinclair refinery is just one of two refineries owned by HF Sinclair that produce renewable diesel.

In 2020, the company — then still HollyFrontier — pledged $750 million toward the alternative fuel.

At the time, it also announced it would convert its Cheyenne facility from petroleum diesel to renewable diesel production. HollyFrontier said it planned to lay off 200 employees from the Cheyenne refinery by 2022. (The company hasn’t publicly stated how many workers were ultimately let go from that facility.)

The Sinclair refinery was started by a separate oil company — Producers and Refiners Corporation (PARCO) — in 1924. The oil town that sprouted up around the facility was fittingly also called Parco.

After Sinclair Oil Corp. purchased PARCO in the 1930s. The refinery and the town were both renamed after Sinclair in 1943.

Sinclair Oil Corp. in 1968 established a sibling refinery in Casper, which produces about 30,000 barrels of oil a day. That refinery now belongs to HF Sinclair, too.