Thirty-two more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, state announces

Thirty-two more Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19, the state health department announced Monday.
It is the most deaths announced in a single day since the pandemic began, and marks 190 deaths announced in December — the most in a single month.
The coronavirus has resulted in 405 deaths in Wyoming since first being reported in the state in March.
The deaths include 14 residents of long-term care facilities across the state.
The patients who died included:
- An older adult Big Horn County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Big Horn County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Big Horn County woman died within the last week. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Big Horn County man died within the last week. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Campbell County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Campbell County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Converse County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Johnson County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Lincoln County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- Another older Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sheridan County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Teton County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Washakie County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Washakie County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Washakie County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Washakie County woman died within the last week. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient's death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued into November and began to dip after Thanksgiving. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths followed.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.