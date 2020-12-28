Thirty-two more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, state announces

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient's death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued into November and began to dip after Thanksgiving. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths followed.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.