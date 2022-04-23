This could be you: Video lab at Gillette library opens new opportunities

GILLETTE — When people walk into the library’s video recording studio, it will be hard for them to miss the massive green screen that can be either dropped down or rolled up as an easy-to-edit backdrop.

The studio also features top-notch audio and microphone capabilities, prime lighting and an easy way to create video footage in a safe space.

The studio can be used for free by anyone looking for a space to record an advertisement for their new business, students filming a speech or even someone in search of good lighting for their newest TikTok video.

And that’s the message that Johanna Tuttle will explain to people next week when she promotes the relatively new video recording studio at Campbell County Public Library during a tour and overview of the studio that starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Using the lab is pretty simple, which should be exciting for those who don’t have extensive experience in the field of technology.

“I knew nothing about it, and I decided, ‘Look, there are some instructions, and I’m going to see what I can make happen,’” she said.

A brief set of instructions is pinned to the wall for all users.

Using the setup is as simple as bringing a flash drive, plugging it in and turning the video camera on. Once that’s all set, all one needs to do is click “capture” on the computer.

There’s a bit of a delay between when a person speaks and when the computer shows a person speaking, so Tuttle recommends simply looking at the camera. The audio for the video is fantastic, and the best part is that people don’t even have to edit it.

“It’s like studio-quality audio, and you don’t have to do anything,” she said.

From there, a user can save the video onto the flash drive and take it to the digitization station where Camtasia, the Adobe Suite and Adobe Premiere Pro are available for editing.

The station also can transfer treasured baby movies or wedding videos on VHS tapes to CDs or DVDs. Negatives, photos and slides can also be digitized.

Tuttle discovered the video editing equipment through LinkedIn Learning, a program provided to library card holders through the state library. It provides video courses taught by experts free of charge, so she recommends people check the videos if they need more help — or ask a staff member.

Because the studio is reserved for four-hour blocks at a time, Tuttle said it’s preferred that people call before coming in to use the equipment.

Studies have shown that short videos are the new form of advertising or promoting new material, Tuttle said.

“Videos are just more engaging, especially if you’re not a professional photographer,” she said.

Tuttle hopes people take the time to come in and learn about the studio Wednesday and said that if there’s time, they can bring a USB drive and possibly record something of their own to take home.

