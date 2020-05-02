Thousands of pounds of pet food delivered to families on Wind River Reservation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Stressing the importance of not forgetting about the well-being of pets during a pandemic, some pet advocacy organizations have delivered thousands of pounds of pet food to the Wind River Reservation. And more is on the way.

A first shipment of food from the Animal Adoption Society and Humane Society of the United States was dropped off in Fort Washakie on Thursday, with another scheduled to follow early next week in Ethete. Another shipment should arrive in another month, totaling 22,000 pounds of food for pet cats and dogs on the reservation, which organizers of the effort say should be viewed as important parts of families during this public health crisis.

The food will be given out to families that may be struggling to afford food for their pet cats and dogs.

“To not have to see a pet suffer during this time is important and to not have people feel like they need to surrender a pet because they don’t have the money to pay for them right now is important,” said Carrie Boynton, executive director of the Jackson-based Animal Adoption Center. “The last thing you want is someone to have to give up a family member because they don’t have the ability to feed them. I mean, that would be really tough in an already challenging time.”