Three abortion bills pass introductory votes

Three bills that would tighten abortion restrictions are advancing through the Wyoming Legislature.

All three met the two-thirds introductory vote required during a budget session, and are now scheduled for hearings in the state’s labor, health and social services committees.

Senate File 83

Senate File 83 would outlaw abortion pills in Wyoming.

It was successfully introduced during a Senate floor session Friday morning by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton. Salazar is one in a cohort of 13 conservative lawmakers backing the bill.

The bill didn’t spark much discussion, going straight to a vote after a debrief by Salazar.

“You know where you stand on this issue,” he said Friday.

Twenty-five senators voted in favor of the bill, and four against. (One lawmaker was excused from voting.)

In its current form, the bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use any chemical abortion drug.”

Anyone who does would face up to six months in prison and a $9,000 fine, the bill states. The vast majority of abortions in Wyoming have used the medication since at least 2019, when the state started tracking the data.

The legislation singles out five drugs — RU‑486, mifepristone, misoprostol, mifeprex and mifegyne — but says any “substantially similar” medication would fall under the ban, too.

Salazar introduced a similar bill last year, but that legislation died after passing the Senate.

The bill would let the pills be used for contraceptive purposes, as well as to treat miscarriages. The pills could only be used for abortions when necessary to save the life of the mother.

House Bill 149

House Bill 149 would ban abortions based on “selective reasons”, including race, sex or suspected disabilities.

The bill cleared an introductory vote Friday on the House floor 46-14. It’s sponsored by Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, and 14 other conservative legislators.

Legislation like House Bill 149 already exists in a handful of other states. At the beginning of 2022, 11 states had laws on the books banning abortions based on sex, four outlawed abortions based on race and six banned abortions based on fetal disabilities or abnormalities.

This bill rolls all of those into one. Notably, the ban on abortions due to disabilities would include fatal birth defects. It also includes language outlawing abortions based on national origin or ancestry.

If passed, the legislation would bring felony charges against anyone who knowingly causes, attempts, carries out abortions for those reasons.

Anyone who does could spend up to 14 years in prison. They’d also open themselves up to a wrongful death lawsuit, the bill states.

Health care providers who perform such abortions would also face disciplinary action from Wyoming’s medical boards — meaning they could have their licenses suspended or revoked.

Supporters frame the legislation as a discrimination issue.

The bill doesn’t say exactly how health care providers would know someone's seeking an abortion for "selective reasons." In some states that have passed similar laws, doctors are required to ask patients why they want the procedure done.

Laws limiting abortions have found some support among disability rights advocates, who say the practice is immoral. One 2012 study found about 67% of fetuses that test positive for Down syndrome are aborted in the U.S.

But a ban on aborting life-threatening conditions could prolong suffering fetuses or newborns, said House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie.

“This bill seriously interferes with a doctor’s ability to have a meaningful conversation with a patient when there are decisions to be made about her care when an abnormality in fetal development is detected,” she said on the House floor Friday.

There isn’t much data on whether people in the United States are getting abortions on the basis of race or gender.

One study published in 2014 by the University of Chicago looked at 15 years of birth statistics in Illinois and Pennsylvania, which both introduced bans on sex-based abortions in the ‘80s. Those laws didn’t have an effect on how many male versus female children were born over that time, the study found.

A 2020 study from The Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research group that supports abortion rights, found no evidence that race or ethnicity-selective abortions were happening in the U.S.

House Bill 92

A third abortion bill passed an introductory vote in a House floor session on Thursday.

House Bill 92 is a “trigger bill” that would automatically ban abortion in Wyoming if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Court observers think that possibility has become more likely as the Supreme Court has moved to the right.

“A trigger bill is an abortion ban in waiting,” Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, said on the House floor Thursday. Rodriguez is among 13 lawmakers sponsoring the bill this legislative session.

On Thursday, 42 representatives voted to support the measure, and 17 against. One lawmaker was excused from the vote.

At the moment, 12 other states have passed trigger bills.

The legislation would ban abortions except in cases where the pregnancies are life-threatening or could cause the mother “irreversible physical impairment”, according to the bill.

Speaking in support of the bill Thursday, Rodriguez said a “vast majority of Wyomingites support life from conception to natural death.”

A study published by University of Wyoming in 2015 found that about 45% of people in the Equality State opposed abortion and 55% supported it.

As of 2019, Wyoming law restricts abortions after fetal viability — the point at which a fetus could survive outside the womb.

Star-Tribune staff writer Ellen Gerst contributed to this story.

