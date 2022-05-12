 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three abortion rights rallies planned across Wyoming on Saturday

  • Updated
Lander abortion demonstration

Protesters in Lander demonstrate on May 3 following news that Roe v. Wade is likely to be overturned by the Supreme Court this summer.

 Wyoming Women's March - Lander, courtesy

Three “Bans off our Bodies” demonstrations protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s likely reversal of Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision protecting abortion access — are planned for Saturday in Lander, Cheyenne and Casper.

The Lander rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the sidewalk of South Second and Main street. Cristina Gonzales, who works with organization Chelsea’s Fund, said she doesn’t know of any counter protests that are planned in Lander at this time.

At a Lander rally last week following the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion showing that justices are poised to overturn Roe, Gonzales said that she fears a reversal would be the beginning of a “tidal wave” of restrictions on reproductive health care access.

There will also be a “Bans off Our Bodies” protest in Cheyenne, according to a Planned Parenthood database. The Cheyenne protest will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of East Lincolnway and Warren Avenue.

“Roe has always been the floor, not the ceiling,” the Planned Parenthood page for the Cheyenne protest says. “Many Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color experience barriers to accessing abortions. The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.”

People are also reading…

There is also a protest and march planned in Casper for the same day. Wellspring Health Access founder Julie Burkhart is set to speak at the Casper protest. Burkhart announced last month plans to open a clinic that offers abortions and other reproductive health care services in Casper.

The Star-Tribune wasn’t able to confirm by deadline if there are any counter protests planned in Cheyenne or Casper.

The rallies support the national “Bans off Our Bodies” day of action organized by Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, Women’s March, MoveOn and other organizations following the Supreme Court draft opinion leak on Roe v. Wade last week.

The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on Roe in June.

