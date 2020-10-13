Three more COVID-19 deaths announced in Wyoming

Three more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the state health department announced Tuesday.

All three of the newly reported deaths were older adults with health conditions putting them at an increased risk of complications from the virus.

The deaths include a Lincoln County man who died earlier this month after being hospitalized for the virus, and two women - one from Washakie County who died earlier this month and the other from Albany County who died last week. The health department said it was unclear whether the two women were hospitalized at any point.

Fifty-seven people in Wyoming have now died from the virus.

Thirteen coronavirus patients died in September, more than in any other month. Seven have died so far in October.

Statewide, reported cases and hospitalizations from the virus have skyrocketed, with the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state doubling between mid-September and the end of the month. By early October, the state hit its peak, with 56 people hospitalized due to the virus statewide. As of Tuesday, 46 people were in the hospital with the virus.

