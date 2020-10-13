Three more COVID-19 deaths announced in Wyoming

Three more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the state health department announced Tuesday.
All three of the newly reported deaths were older adults with health conditions putting them at an increased risk of complications from the virus.
The deaths include a Lincoln County man who died earlier this month after being hospitalized for the virus, and two women - one from Washakie County who died earlier this month and the other from Albany County who died last week. The health department said it was unclear whether the two women were hospitalized at any point.
Fifty-seven people in Wyoming have now died from the virus.
Thirteen coronavirus patients died in September, more than in any other month. Seven have died so far in October.
Statewide, reported cases and hospitalizations from the virus have skyrocketed, with the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state doubling between mid-September and the end of the month. By early October, the state hit its peak, with 56 people hospitalized due to the virus statewide. As of Tuesday, 46 people were in the hospital with the virus.
Support Local Journalism
To address the surge, Gov. Mark Gordon has deployed the Wyoming National Guard to assist with contact tracing efforts in various parts of the state. Hospitals have also begun to feel pressure from the surge. Several are looking to hire more staff, and many have already altered their facilities to accommodate additional beds if needed. The state hasn't reached a critical point in hospitalizations yet, health officials have told the Star-Tribune, but if cases continue to climb they may.
October has also seen the highest number of active coronavirus infections, with more than 1,400 confirmed and nearly 1,700 total cases as of Monday. In early September, Wyoming's increase in cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that had peaked in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state averaged more than 100 new confirmed cases per day over the latter part of September.
State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but cases increases prevented them from following through on that plan. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions. Most notably, the state loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, even during the massive September spike, because there had not been evidence of virus outbreaks tied to indoor dining.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them. He has repeatedly stressed the need for personal responsibility to protect both Wyoming's wellness and its economy.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
Photos: Wyoming Public Health Laboratory
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.