Three more Wyoming coronavirus deaths reported by state Health Department

Three more Wyoming people have died after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Health Department reported Monday.
A Goshen County woman who had health conditions that put her at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19 died recently, the health department said. She had not been hospitalized.
In addition, two Wyoming residents who died last month in long-term care facilities have been added to the state's total, which is now at 33.
An older Sheridan County man died in July after being exposed to the virus at a Montana long-term care facility.
That same month, a Platte County man died in a Florida long-term care facility. He is being added to Wyoming's total due to his residency, the health department said. The deaths are the first attributed to coronavirus for each of the three counties.
At the same time, a man who died in a Sheridan County hospital recently will not be added to Wyoming's fatality list because it was determined he was not a state resident.
Wyoming has one of the nation's lowest death rates due to coronavirus, according to a New York Times count.
Fremont County has been disproportionately affected by coronavirus, with 12 of the state's 33 deaths. Other Wyoming counties that have recorded multiple deaths include: Washakie (five), Laramie (three), Sweetwater (two) and Uinta (two). Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Goshen, Johnson, Natrona, Platte, Sheridan and Teton have each recorded one death.
Seven Wyoming coronavirus deaths have been announced in August. Six were announced in July, three in June, 10 in May and seven in April.
