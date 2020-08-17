You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three more Wyoming coronavirus deaths reported by state Health Department
View Comments
breaking top story

Three more Wyoming coronavirus deaths reported by state Health Department

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 HOGP

Three more Wyoming people have died after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Health Department reported Monday.

A Goshen County woman who had health conditions that put her at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19 died recently, the health department said. She had not been hospitalized.

In addition, two Wyoming residents who died last month in long-term care facilities have been added to the state's total, which is now at 33.

An older Sheridan County man died in July after being exposed to the virus at a Montana long-term care facility.

That same month, a Platte County man died in a Florida long-term care facility. He is being added to Wyoming's total due to his residency, the health department said. The deaths are the first attributed to coronavirus for each of the three counties.

At the same time, a man who died in a Sheridan County hospital recently will not be added to Wyoming's fatality list because it was determined he was not a state resident.

Wyoming has one of the nation's lowest death rates due to coronavirus, according to a New York Times count. 

Fremont County has been disproportionately affected by coronavirus, with 12 of the state's 33 deaths. Other Wyoming counties that have recorded multiple deaths include: Washakie (five), Laramie (three), Sweetwater (two) and Uinta (two). Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Goshen, Johnson, Natrona, Platte, Sheridan and Teton have each recorded one death.

Seven Wyoming coronavirus deaths have been announced in August. Six were announced in July, three in June, 10 in May and seven in April.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold
307 Politics

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold

  • Updated

Wyoming's bid to purchase 5 million combined acres of land on Wyoming's southern tier has been put on hold after its owner, Occidental Petroleum, announced it would be moving forward with another bidder.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News