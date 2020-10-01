Three new COVID-19 deaths announced

Three more Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death total to 53, according to a release Thursday from the Wyoming Department of Health.

The department announced a Natrona County man died this week. He had not been hospitalized but had health conditions putting him at higher risk of severe complications from the virus.

An older Natrona County man died last month, the department announced today, after being hospitalized with COVID-19. He also had health conditions increasing his risk from the virus.

The two deaths are Natrona County's fifth and sixth, respectively.

A Campbell County man died last week from the virus after being hospitalized. He was also reported as having health conditions increasing his risk of complications. It is the second death in Campbell County.

Along with the 53 deaths, there have been 5,170 confirmed cases and 913 probable cases in Wyoming since the pandemic emerged here in March.