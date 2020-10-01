Three new COVID-19 deaths announced

Three more Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death total to 53, according to a release Thursday from the Wyoming Department of Health.
The department announced a Natrona County man died this week. He had not been hospitalized but had health conditions putting him at higher risk of severe complications from the virus.
An older Natrona County man died last month, the department announced today, after being hospitalized with COVID-19. He also had health conditions increasing his risk from the virus.
The two deaths are Natrona County's fifth and sixth, respectively.
A Campbell County man died last week from the virus after being hospitalized. He was also reported as having health conditions increasing his risk of complications. It is the second death in Campbell County.
Along with the 53 deaths, there have been 5,170 confirmed cases and 913 probable cases in Wyoming since the pandemic emerged here in March.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. That surge brought about an increase in the rate of reported coronavirus patients not yet seen here since the pandemic began. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.
Cases tapered off somewhat in August but surged in September to levels previously unseen in Wyoming.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
