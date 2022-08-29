Three people die in four days on Wyoming roads

Three people died in four days in crashes on Wyoming roads, authorities reported.

The unrelated crashes took place between Thursday and Sunday. All three involved Wyoming residents.

The first occurred early Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 26 near Riverton. A Honda Accord driven by Dorian Clifford, 24, was heading west when it began to exit the road to the right, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Clifford tried to steer the car back to the left but lost control.

The Honda rolled and Clifford was ejected, the highway patrol reported. Clifford was not wearing a seat belt.

Speed is being investigating as a possible contributing factor, the highway patrol said.

The second crash took place Friday morning on Little Firehole Road in Sweetwater County. A Kawasaki motorcycle driven by James Ledger, 62, struck a large rock, and he lost control, the highway patrol reported.

The motorcycle went down, causing Ledger to be thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet.

On Sunday night, the third wreck occurred as a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Mathew Terry, 73, was traveling west on Wyoming Highway 336 near Sheridan.

Davidson did not negotiate a curve in the road and traveled off the highway. The bike traveled down a deep ravine and began to tumble. Davidson came off the bike and suffered a head injury, the highway patrol reported.

No one witnessed the wreck, but a passerby later spotted the motorcycle's hazard lights and reported the crash.

Davidson was not wearing a helmet.