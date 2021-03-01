 Skip to main content
Three University of Wyoming students die in weekend crash
breaking featured

Three University of Wyoming students die in weekend crash

University of Wyoming

The Wyoming Union, pictured at right, welcomes visitors to the University of Wyoming on Feb. 14, 2015, in Laramie. 

 Ryan Dorgan file, Star-Tribune

Three University of Wyoming students died in a crash late Saturday just south of the Wyoming-Colorado border, the school's president announced in a statement. 

The crash involved two vehicles on U.S. Highway 287. The highway connects Laramie with Fort Collins, Colorado.

The university identified the three students as:

  • Sienna Potter, 18, a first-year student in early childhood education who attended high school outside of London but who has family in Laramie;
  • Rebecca Marley, 19, a first-year student in marketing who attended high school in Dubai and has family in Texas; and
  • William Malone, 21, a senior in computer science from Fort Collins.

Two other students suffered injuries in the crash, and the university says one is in critical condition at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. 

"Words fail us, as they simply can’t express our sadness," President Ed Seidel wrote in a statement sent to students and staff. "Our hearts are broken for the families, their friends and our entire community."

Three additional students were traveling in a third vehicle and witnessed the crash.

Seidel said the school's Dean of Students Office has been in contact with all family members of those affected by the crash. Seidel said students who need support can contact the University Counseling Center at 307-766-2187. 

