Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central will play for 4A boys state championship

Star Valley came into Friday night's semifinal game riding a 17-game winning streak. But Thunder Basin used a streak of its own -- a 12-0 run that spanned the entire second quarter -- to pull away for a 48-25 victory and advance to the title game of the 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Basketball Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Thunder Basin, which was playing in the state tournament for the first time after last year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will face Cheyenne Central in Saturday's state championship game. Central used a 14-0 run of its own in the second quarter on its way to a 67-45 victory over Sheridan in the late semifinal game.

"We have the names of last year's seniors on our warmups because they never got a chance to play at state," Thunder Basin junior McKale Holte said. "We're playing for them."

The Bolts used a familiar formula in both its wins Friday, jumping out to an early lead on the strength of its 3-point shooting and then locking down on defense. Holte made 5 of 9 shots from deep and scored all of his game-high 18 points in the first half to help Thunder Basin to a 28-8 advantage. In Thunder Basin's 46-24 quarterfinal victory over Green River earlier in the day, the Bolts made eight 3-pointers and held the Wolves to five second-half points.