Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central will play for 4A boys state championship

Star Valley came into Friday night's semifinal game riding a 17-game winning streak. But Thunder Basin used a streak of its own -- a 12-0 run that spanned the entire second quarter -- to pull away for a 48-25 victory and advance to the title game of the 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Basketball Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Thunder Basin, which was playing in the state tournament for the first time after last year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will face Cheyenne Central in Saturday's state championship game. Central used a 14-0 run of its own in the second quarter on its way to a 67-45 victory over Sheridan in the late semifinal game.
"We have the names of last year's seniors on our warmups because they never got a chance to play at state," Thunder Basin junior McKale Holte said. "We're playing for them."
The Bolts used a familiar formula in both its wins Friday, jumping out to an early lead on the strength of its 3-point shooting and then locking down on defense. Holte made 5 of 9 shots from deep and scored all of his game-high 18 points in the first half to help Thunder Basin to a 28-8 advantage. In Thunder Basin's 46-24 quarterfinal victory over Green River earlier in the day, the Bolts made eight 3-pointers and held the Wolves to five second-half points.
"That's what our program's about," Thunder Basin head coach Rory Williams said. "Tonight we guarded well, we rebounded well and we were able to get going downhill offensively.
"I guess we're doing something right."
Holte's only shot attempt in the second half was a free throw, which he missed. But back-to-back impressive first halves were enough to put the Bolts on the cusp of winning the program's first state title.
"I trust my teammates to make the right play," Holte said. "We're a team that passes up a good shot for a great shot.. And we just lock up on defense."
In the late semifinal, Sheridan took a 12-11 lead at the start of the second quarter, and then Cheyenne Central took complete control. Nathaniel Talich capped the 14-0 run with a three-point play and the Broncs never got closer than 10 points after that.
Central was the odds-on favorite to play in the state championship game last year, but failed to qualify for state after getting knocked out in the East Regional. Even though the state tournament was canceled, the Indians still had that in the back of their minds this weekend.
"We know that you don't get many second chances," Central senior Carter Lobatos said. "So we're not taking anything for granted. We're just taking things day by day and game by game."
The Indians' next game will be against a team they know well. Central won two of three games against Thunder Basin during the season, including a 75-70 victory in last week's East Regional championship game.
"Thunder Basin is a familiar foe," Central head coach Tagg Lain said. "It's going to be a battle. We have to turn it into our style of game and not let them get hot from outside."
For Lobatos, the chance to end his senior basketball season with a state championship holds even more meaning after last year's disappointing finish and his fall football season ending prematurely because of injury. But the all-state linebacker knows he isn't playing for himself on Saturday.
"To get this opportunity is amazing," he said. "But this isn't just redemption for football, it's bigger than that. It's a Central thing."
Cade Burns and Nathaniel Talich finished with 15 points apiece to lead Central, with Brady Storebo adding 13 and Lawson Lovering 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity